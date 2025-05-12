The Studio Players Will Perform GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Studio Players has announced its production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross, running October 31 through November 16 at Golden Gate Community Centers' Joan Jenks Auditorium.

Directed by Artistic Director Scott Lilly, this razor-sharp exploration of ambition, desperation, and moral decay in the cutthroat world of real estate sales promises to deliver a riveting theatrical experience.

Cast

- T.J. Albertson as Ricky Roma

- Mitch Frank as Shelley Levene

- Allan Reeves as David Moss

- Jim Corsica as George Aaronow

- Keith Gahagan as John Williamson

- Jack Weld as James Lingk

- Gregg Birr as Detective Baylen

Mamet's iconic script, renowned for its blistering dialogue and unflinching portrayal of greed, follows a group of Chicago salesmen scrambling to survive in a winner-takes-all system. As lies pile up and loyalties shatter, the characters confront the cost of their own ruthlessness in a world where "always be closing" isn't just a mantra-it's a matter of survival.

Artistic Director Scott Lilly helms this production, stating, *"Glengarry Glen Ross* remains as urgent today as when it first shocked audiences in 1984. It's a visceral examination of what happens when profit eclipses humanity. Our incredible cast embodies Mamet's complex characters with raw intensity, making this a must-see for both longtime fans and newcomers to the play."

Comments