The Studio Players Will Perform GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Performances run October 31 through November 16.

By: May. 12, 2025
The Studio Players Will Perform GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Image
The Studio Players has announced its production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross, running October 31 through November 16 at Golden Gate Community Centers' Joan Jenks Auditorium.

Directed by Artistic Director Scott Lilly, this razor-sharp exploration of ambition, desperation, and moral decay in the cutthroat world of real estate sales promises to deliver a riveting theatrical experience.

Cast

- T.J. Albertson as Ricky Roma

- Mitch Frank as Shelley Levene

- Allan Reeves as David Moss

- Jim Corsica as George Aaronow

- Keith Gahagan as John Williamson

- Jack Weld as James Lingk

- Gregg Birr as Detective Baylen

Mamet's iconic script, renowned for its blistering dialogue and unflinching portrayal of greed, follows a group of Chicago salesmen scrambling to survive in a winner-takes-all system. As lies pile up and loyalties shatter, the characters confront the cost of their own ruthlessness in a world where "always be closing" isn't just a mantra-it's a matter of survival.

Artistic Director Scott Lilly helms this production, stating, *"Glengarry Glen Ross* remains as urgent today as when it first shocked audiences in 1984. It's a visceral examination of what happens when profit eclipses humanity. Our incredible cast embodies Mamet's complex characters with raw intensity, making this a must-see for both longtime fans and newcomers to the play."

