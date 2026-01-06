The Lab to Present PRIVATE PARTS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Things are heating up in 2026! Starting the fun, The Laboratory Theater of Florida presents Private Parts Open to the Public! This provocative, hilarious, and deeply moving weekend of theater explores the human experience from the inside out.

Private Parts Open to the Public features two powerful works that break down barriers and spark vital conversations. Friday night, local playwright Wayne Keller’s hilarious c*ckTalk takes the stage. Written as a male alternative to The Vagina Monologues, c*ckTalk is an intimate, funny, and raw exploration of masculinity, identity, and the stories men rarely tell. The production has enjoyed sold-out audiences from Canada to Key West.

Not letting the men have the last word, Saturday night features Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues, an iconic, world-renowned masterpiece that celebrates womanhood, strength, and the ultimate power of the female voice.

Cock Talk plays at 2 p.m., followed by The Vagina Monologues at 3:30 p.m. See one, or get a discount if you see both.

Directed by Marja Murawski, the weekend features Ryan Adair, Steven Coe, Christopher Brent, and Jack Weld in c*ckTalk, alongside Tiffany Campbell, Chloe Elliott-Chan, Mady Hayes, Geneva Kelly, Kelly Rivadulla, Abby Seeley, Delisa Smith, Kendra Weaver, and Gwyneth Wint in The Vagina Monologues.

Making her directorial debut, Murawski says, “Transcending the typical taboos of anatomy, the legendary Vagina Monologues and the daring alternative c*ckTalk navigate the complexities of the human form with wit and grace. In this spirited ‘dueling genitals’ face-off, we’re left to wonder: is there a champion, or do both sides leave it all on the stage?”

This weekend features adult talk and is rated PG-13+.

Performance Dates:

Cock Talk: January 16 at 7:30 p.m. and January 18 at 2 p.m.

The Vagina Monologues: January 17 at 7:30 p.m. and January 18 at 3:30 p.m.



.