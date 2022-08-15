The Pelican Cafe Will Celebrate Publication of 'The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint' By Jill Switzer Next Month

Mark Frangione, the Owner/Chef of the popular restaurant The Pelican Café, today announced that his award-winning restaurant, located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403), will be hosting a private, invitation-only cocktail party and book-signing celebrating the publication of The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond written by popular cabaret star Jill Switzer. The fun event will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm on Saturday, September 17, followed by a public performance from 6:30 to 9 pm by The Switzer Trio. For reservations for the public performance, please call 561.842.7272.

Known to South Florida and New York audiences as an extraordinary interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Jill is also widely recognized as one of the former co-hosts with husband Rich Switzer of the Legends Radio Morning Lounge.

"Music classes and repertories are filled with aspiring and talented singers, yet less than five percent of all musicians make a living in their field," advises Switzer. "This book is the go-to guide for those singers looking to work professionally as a performer."



Using her decades as a career vocalist, Switzer's invaluable Contemporary Singer's Blueprint provides readers with the professional insight and practical steps for building a top-notch, profitable singing career. Filled with enlightening anecdotes, encouraging pep talks, veteran's words of wisdom, and the tricks of the trade known only by the pros, The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint guides today's vocalists through the mental, technical and physical challenges for achieving excellence in today's music business.

This is Switzer's second book, following her release in 2005 of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are, which Tony Award®-winning Broadway star Linda Lavin hailed as "warm, funny, right to the heart of what counts in the pursuit of a singing career."



Pre-orders for The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond are available through September 1 with a 15% discount at: bit.ly/contemporarysingersblueprint.