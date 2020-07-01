The Naples Players KidzAct Debuts Virtual Production Of PRIDE & PREJUDICE

The Naples Players (TNP) KidzAct Theatre presents a virtual performance of Pride & Prejudice July 9 through July 11. The Kate Hamill adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel is the second virtual performance debut from TNP since closing the theater for on-site events and performances on March 12. TNP KidzAct youth performers, led by Director Jessica Walck, rehearsed and recorded the full-length performance virtually during the first months of the COVID-19 related closures.

"These young and talented performers rose the challenge of collaborating remotely and the result is something they, and we, are truly proud of, "said Walck.

Tickets are available online for $20, and allow the ticket-holder to access the online performance for 24 hours on their chosen date. Visit NaplesPlayers.org or call the Box Office at (239) 263-7990 for more information.

