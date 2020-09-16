Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Laboratory Theater of Florida Presents Virtual Production of DISENCHANTED

Performances begin September 18.

Sep. 16, 2020  

The Lab Theater will present a virtual production of DISENCHANTED, A New Musical Comedy.

Digital Pass Dates:
Friday Sept. 18th at 8 pm
Saturday Sept. 26th at 8 pm
Sunday Oct. 4th at 2 pm

Due to the pandemic, this is a virtual event. The theater has created a hybrid filmed version of the stage play using strict pandemic safety protocols.

What if the "happily ever after"... isn't? Dennis T. Giancino's musical satire checks in on some of our most famous fictional princesses 10 years after their Prince Charming comes to the rescue. These ladies, it seems, have quite a bit to say and are ready to take the mic and let you know the "rest of the story."

Directed by Annette Trossbach, with Assistant Director Gil Perez. Sponsored by Arlene Foreman.

This is an audiovisual recording and is only viewable online. Your digital pass is good for one viewing of that particular evening.

Learn more at http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com/.


