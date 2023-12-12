Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

The Beach Boys Return to BBMann in March

The concert is on March 8, 2024 at 7:30PM.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
KEVIN HART: BRAND NEW MATERIAL Comes to Coral Springs Center for the Arts Photo 2 KEVIN HART: BRAND NEW MATERIAL Comes to Coral Springs Center for the Arts
BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards December 5th Standings; ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musi Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards December 5th Standings; ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical!
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Review: ELF THE MUSICAL At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The Beach Boys Return to BBMann in March

America’s Band – The Beach Boys return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their “America’s Band” tour to fans around the world.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple- platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
COMIC CURE Plans an All-Star Lineup in Their New Home in Boca Raton Photo
COMIC CURE Plans an All-Star Lineup in Their New Home in Boca Raton

Comic Cure has been entertaining audiences with outstanding stand-up comedy since its founding in 2015.   And now the popular comedic company has found a new home at Sol Theatre in the heart of Boca Raton.

2
BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; ROCK OF AGES, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, The Naples Players &a Photo
BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; ROCK OF AGES, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, The Naples Players & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Avery Sommers Comes to Cafe Centro in January Photo
Avery Sommers Comes to Cafe Centro in January

 For her first solo concert in more than a year, Avery Sommers, one of South Florida’s most beloved entertainers and favorite singers is returning for an intimate and deliciously triumphant performance at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

4
THE DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS Comes to The Off Broadway Palm Photo
THE DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS Comes to The Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS playing now through December 25, 2023. Spend the Yuletide in Doublewide and enjoy this hilarious Jones Hope Wooten comedy that will make your holidays merry and bright.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
Hadestown in Ft. Myers/Naples Hadestown
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
Private Lives in Ft. Myers/Naples Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
Diwali Festival Show in Ft. Myers/Naples Diwali Festival Show
Broadway Musicals (11/13-12/04)VIDEOS
The Producers in Ft. Myers/Naples The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington
Music & Arts Community Center (2/15-2/15)
Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio
Music & Arts Community Center (1/28-1/28)
Harvey in Ft. Myers/Naples Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
The Queen of Bingo in Ft. Myers/Naples The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You