THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE Comes to Florida Rep

Florida Repertory Theatre will present “The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge,” in the Historic Arcade Theatre December 2 - 21, 2025. Tickets start at $69 for adults ($15 for students) and may be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. The theatre is also offering a special family deal for $150 that includes tickets for two adults, two children, and two complimentary house concession items. Call the box office to reserve this family deal.



The delightful and zany holiday comedy by the author of “Around the World in 80 Days” takes place a year after Ebeneezer Scrooge's miraculous transformation. The entertaining and family-friendly story is set in a courtroom where Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. The allegations include breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plot is no serious, cantankerous courtroom drama. Instead, it's a surprising twist with a comedic approach unleashing a series of events filled with laughs, heart, and nostalgic flashbacks to the original Dicken's holiday classic.

“The play is a wonderful holiday treat for the entire family,” says Greg Longenhagen, Florida Rep's producing artistic director and the director of “The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge.”

“The story is filled with gentle life lessons, holiday mirth, and plenty of comedy. Our talented cast bring the classic Dickens' characters to life with both depth and flair – all for the delight of the audience.”

The cast features fan-favorite Florida Rep ensemble actors Viki Boyle (“Boca”), V. Craig Heidenreich (“And Then There Were None”), and William McNulty (“Boca”) who played Ebeneezer Scrooge in Florida Rep's production of “A Sherlock Carol,” along with returning guest actors Carol Halstead (“The Importance of Being Earnest”), Jonathan Wiener (“Sheer Madness”), and Atticus Shaindlin and Dereck Walton, making their Florida Rep debuts, along with Dianne Summers (PlayLab 2025) and Florida Rep's Season 28 acting intern company members Jana Denning, Patrice Eakman, Hannah Eastman, Gabe Hunyor, Cody Klimek, and Ethan León. The production also features an ensemble of youth from Florida Rep's education programs: Serenity Bailey, Lane Free, Nixyn Fridh, Jackson Haliburton, Sydney McMasters, Deacon Quinn Mendez, Mia Santore, Izy Sedorchuk, Jack R. Wade, and Suvanee Wood.