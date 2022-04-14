THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Make SWFL Debut at Florida Rep

Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present "The SpongeBob Musical," based on Stephen Hillenburg's beloved Nickelodeon animated series, "SpongeBob SquarePants." Performances will be held May 19 through 22, and May 25 through 28, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered. Tickets are $15 for students; $30/$25 for adults. Call 239-332-4488 to purchase.



Florida Rep's conservatory production of "The SpongeBob Musical" is the first to be offered in the Southwest Florida region. The musical was conceived by Tina Landau and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, and additional music by Tom Kitt. The original production ran on Broadway December 2017 through September 2018 and earned twelve Tony Award nominations.



"The SpongeBob Musical" is a vibrant musical with an uplifting tale about overcoming odds and celebrating joy in life. The story centers around SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends as they confront the total annihilation of their world. When all hope seems lost, unlikely heroes rise to the occasion to prove optimism really can save the world.



"The themes are quite timely," said Director Christina DeCarlo. "And while there is a certain irony in working with students to stage an apocalyptic event right after a real-life pandemic, this musical affirms community, teamwork, and trust in one's full potential."



DeCarlo, the creative team, and student actors plan to transform the theatrical experience of SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom into a dynamic and memorable one for the audience. As soon as you enter the Arcade Theatre doors Bikini Bottom will come alive and the audience will be immersed in the story as the performance unfolds.



Florida Repertory's education conservatory production of "The SpongeBob Musical" is sponsored by Lynne Birdt and features a cast of 35 students ages ten to twenty. The roles of SpongeBob, his starfish side-kick, Patrick, and anthropomorphic squirrel friend, Sandy Cheeks, will be played by students Landon Maas, Michael Shelly, and Sophia Gurule, respectively. Special guest artist Kody C Jones will fill the role of Plankton. The production is directed by Christina DeCarlo, with music direction by Roz Metcalf, and choreography by David Triptow.



To learn more about the production or Florida Repertory Theatre's education programs visit www.floridarepeducation.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 239-332.4488.



About Florida Rep's Education Program

Florida Repertory Theatre's education program is dedicated to enriching the lives of young people and families throughout Southwest Florida with exceptional theatre experiences; nurturing an appreciation for theatre in our students, audience, and community; Educating and engaging young people, new artists, and adults with the high standards of performing arts training including classes, internships, and volunteer opportunities; advocating for the arts and making them accessible to all; creating lasting relationships with community partners and artists; investing new efforts to expand and improve upon existing programming; inspiring greatness in a future generation of artists and art patrons.