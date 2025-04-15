THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS to Open at The Naples Players in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Naples Players will present The Hallelujah Girls, a heartwarming and hilarious southern comedy running May 7–25 in the Kizzie Theater.

Written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope and directed locally by Julie Ewing, this lively production features an all-local cast of talented performers bringing charm, sass, and spirit to the stage.

When a group of Southern women decide to turn their lives around by transforming an old run-down spa into a vibrant day spa, chaos, friendship, and side-splitting laughter ensue. From romance and rivalries to self-discovery and second chances, The Hallelujah Girls delivers a feel-good story filled with heart and humor. The cast includes Kathleen Baldini, Patti Caroli, Mitch Frank, Betsy Greenblatt, Ruth Johnson, Kevin Kenneally, Jennifer Mance, and Esther Snyder.

