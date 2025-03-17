THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE to be Presented at The Naples Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Naples Players will present The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson. The production will run from from April 2 – 27 in TNP's intimate Price Studio Theatre.

The production features Veronica Ostroski as Marie Curie and Katie Taylor as Hertha Ayrton. Both actors are local talents – Ostroski recently starred in TNP's Fall production of Almost, Maine, and this marks Taylor's first production with The Naples Players.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie tells the captivating true story of two extraordinary women – pioneering scientist Marie Curie and her close friend and confidante Hertha Ayrton – as they navigate scandal, science, and sisterhood. Set in 1912, the story follows Curie as she struggles to recover from a public controversy that threatened her career and reputation. With Ayrton's unwavering support, Curie rediscovers her strength and continues her groundbreaking work that would change the world.

“This intimate and empowering play is a beautiful reminder of the strength found in friendship and the perseverance of brilliant minds,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “We're proud to share this remarkable story in our intimate Price Studio Theatre, where audiences will feel fully immersed in the journey of these inspiring women.”

As one of the most produced playwrights in the country, Lauren Gunderson's works are celebrated for their sharp wit, emotional depth, and historical insight. The Half-Life of Marie Curie continues her tradition of showcasing powerful female figures who defy expectations and leave lasting legacies.

