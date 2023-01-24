Stars Of The Sixties Return To The Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW This March

Some of the biggest rock and roll hits of the sixties will once again reverberate within the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on March 30, 2023 and singing them, you'll find the original artists who recorded them.

"Those late-night PBS television specials have stirred beautiful memories in the hearts of teenagers of the 1960s," remarked Joseph Mirrione, the show's producer. "So, we thought it only fitting to give those sixties fans a place to come and see the guys they grew up listening to!"

The March show, part of the Stars of the Sixties concert series, features three artists, all of whom have sold out theaters on their own over the years. "It's like 3 concerts for the price of one," Mirrione says. "In terms of hit-power, this might be our biggest show yet! Between these 3 bands, they charted 37 records in the Billboard Hot 100. That's staggering."

Headlining the show are two of the most recognizable names of the era, each with a lengthy list of top ten hits to their name. The Grass Roots has been one of the most recognized groups on "classic rock" stations across the country with over 20 million records sold worldwide. Their hits, still in constant rotation on stations such as SiriusXM's 60s Gold, include "Midnight Confessions," "Temptation Eyes," "I'd Wait a Million Years," "Let's Live for Today," "Sooner or Later" and dozens more.

Some of the most legendary bands in history, including Led Zeppelin and The Who, never had a #1 hit. The Association, on the other hand, scored three #1 smashes in their heyday - "Never My Love", "Cherish" and "Windy" - as well as memorable ditties like "Along Comes Mary" and "Everything That Touches You". They have sold over 80 million records, tapes, CDs and DVDs, earning 6 gold and 3 platinum discs along with seven Grammy Awards Nominations.

The Cyrkle rounds out the bill, featuring their original lead singer, Don Dannemann. The band was only recently reunited, following a 50-year absence from the scene. They went out on top in the sixties, having toured with the Beatles on the fab four's final stadium tour. The band was recently featured in PBS-TV's nationwide My Music series singing their biggest hits, "Red Rubber Ball" and "Turn Down Day."

Stars of the Sixties comes to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (located on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919) March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at just $45 and go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 10:00 AM by calling 239-481-4849, or online at www.bbmannpah.com.