Photo Flash: GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL Hits The Broadway Palm Stage!

Broadway Palm presents Grumpy Old Men: The Musical playing now through February 8, 2020. The musical adaptation of the popular 1993 Warner Bros. film tells the laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance.

Based in Minnesota, Grumpy Old Men centers around neighbors, Max and John, two grumpy retirees' whose verbal, and sometimes physical, altercations date back to their high school days. The rivalry reaches its peak when the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel moves into the neighborhood. Chaos, and laughter, ensues as deep-rooted feuds are reopened, but with the help of Ariel's love and compassion, Max and John have a chance to be re-united in friendship.

Grumpy Old Men is playing now through February 8, 2020 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $80 with group discounts available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.



