Opera Naples Summer Opera Film Series Features RUSALKA With Asmik Grigorian and Eric Cutler

Screening will take place at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, shown on the Wang Opera Center's expansive high-definition LED theater screen.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, will be featuring "Rusalka" (Teatro Real) with Asmik Grigorian and Eric Cutler during its summer film series of classic European operas, HD at Opera Naples. Screening will take place at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, shown on the Wang Opera Center's expansive high-definition LED theater screen. Adult tickets are $22; student tickets are $10. Free popcorn will be provided, as well as refreshments available with donations accepted.

The final film of the summer opera series, "Elektra" (Salzburg Festival) with Aušriné Stundyté, Asmik Grigorian, and Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, will be shown on Oct. 19. To reserve tickets today, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

The libretto of the most well-known opera by Antonín Dvořak is inspired by the Czech version of the Central European folktale, Undine (1811) or The Little Mermaid (1837). The original story is perfectly translated into a musical score full of color and magic, expertly conducted by Ivor Bolton, while Christof Loy's stage direction and scenography by Johannes Leiacker beautifully complement Klevis Elmazaj's masterful choreography. The mesmerizing Asmik Grigorian brings vibrant life to the title role as Eric Cutler and Karita Mattila step smoothly into the royal personas of prince and princess.

HD at Opera Naples is generously underwritten by John and Nicky Pepe, and sponsored by YB Productions.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples in Naples, Fla. is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.


