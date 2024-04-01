NUTCRACKER! is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet's international ensemble will return this holiday season at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on November 17, 2024. Embarking on its 32nd annual North American tour, the production showcases a fusion of talent from esteemed ballet capitals worldwide, converging on stages across the United States. Headlined by principal dancers hailing from renowned opera houses in Ukraine and joined by a troupe of 40 exceptional artists representing Cuba, Italy, Turkey, London, and beyond, the 2024 tour unveils reimagined scenes crafted by acclaimed choreographer Viktor Davydiuk. Seamlessly blending classical ballet with avant-garde circus techniques, Davydiuk's vision breaks new ground in ballet-theatrical presentation.

"The feedback from audiences has been incredible," remarks Dan Talmi, Executive Producer of Talmi Entertainment, following in the footsteps of co-founders Mary Giannone and Akiva Talmi. "As the sole nationally touring Nutcracker production, we try to push creative boundaries to deliver an unforgettable experience each night," Talmi adds. "The incredible global artists and our American team work collaboratively to act as stewards of Tchaikovsky’s music. The show has become “America’s Nutcracker” in part because we really respect that family tradition during Christmas”.

Presented by Talmi Entertainment, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet stands as the premier touring production of its kind, boasting an annual audience of over a quarter-million attendees. In the 2024 production, Ukrainian ballerinas Karyna Shatkovskaya and Elena Pechenyuk will reprise the role of Clara from New York to LA. Noteworthy highlights included Act II's poignant depiction of the "Land of Peace and Harmony," featuring the signature acro-ballet adagio "Doves of Peace." Symbolizing unity and understanding through dance, this exquisite tableau remains exclusive to NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet.

The 2024 experience continues to build on the innovations of the past with the introduction of the Herald; a Cyr Wheel artist bringing new dimension to the production. The Herald embodies the spirit of the Forest, playing a pivotal role in the narrative of Act II, when Clara and the Nutcracker Prince travel to the land of Peace and Harmony. Adding depth to Clara's journey, The Herald leads her through a joyous celebration adorned with magnificent 10-foot-tall puppets and elegantly dancing couples representing the world's five great heritages. This enchanting addition underscores the show's overarching theme of unity and peace among nations.

Renowned for its Broadway-caliber productions, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet collaborates with top theatrical designers worldwide, bringing to life a visually stunning spectacle. From scenic designers to prop builders and puppeteers hailing from Czechoslovakia, South Africa, Chuvash, St. Petersburg, and New York, each element of the show reflects unparalleled craftsmanship. Notably, the marionettes, meticulously crafted by Petre Puppeteer, and the awe-inspiring animal puppets, redesigned by the legendary Nino Novellino, further enhance the production's immersive charm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nutcracker.com. Special pricing is available for groups. Call 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com.