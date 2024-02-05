May Pang To Showcase Her Photos Of Lennon At A 4-Day Exhibition At HW Gallery In Naples

The exhibition coincides with the recent digital release of the feature film documentary on Lennon and Pang, titled "THE LOST WEEKEND: A LOVE STORY."

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura Photo 2 Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura
Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse Photo 3 Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse
RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida Photo 4 RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

May Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at HW Gallery, 462 9th St. N, in Naples, FL on Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase - See John Lennon as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at HW Gallery, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs for sale of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition. Additionally, several photos in the exhibition were taken during Lennon's visit to Disney World in 1974. Other highlights of the exhibition include the only photograph that exists of John Lennon signing the contract to dissolve the Beatles as well as one of the last known photographs of John Lennon and Paul McCartney together from March 29, 1974. Both photographs have never been available to the public until now.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the recent digital release of the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story," produced by Briarcliff Entertainment. Watch the film's trailer here: https://thelostweekendmovie.com/trailer/

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for four days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at HW Gallery, 462 9th St. N, Naples, FL, Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

WHERE: HW Gallery, 462 9th St. N., Naples, FL 34102 (239) 263-6640; Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Kevin James Adds Second Show at BBMann Photo
Kevin James Adds Second Show at BBMann

Kevin James : Owls Don’t Walk Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, April 5, 2024. By popular demand a second show has been added.

2
RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida Photo
RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Ride the Cyclone opens February 23rd at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

3
THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February

Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tinman, and Toto on a journey from Kansas to Oz in the iconic musical, The Wizard of Oz.

4
Professor Holly Hanessians Artwork Issues Environmental Warning Photo
Professor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental Warning

Pompano Beach Arts presents a timely and important solo exhibition at Pompano Beach Cultural Center by Holly Hanessian. Entitled Momentary Cloudiness, Hurricanes, Plastic & Water, the show explores the correlation between single-use plastic bottled water and the rise of hurricane activity.

More Hot Stories For You

Kevin James Adds Second Show at BBMannKevin James Adds Second Show at BBMann
RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of FloridaRIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida
THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in FebruaryTHE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February
Professor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental WarningProfessor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental Warning

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
THE GIN GAME in Ft. Myers/Naples THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
Peter & the Starcatcher in Ft. Myers/Naples Peter & the Starcatcher
Panther Theatre Co. @ Cypress Lake High (2/22-2/25)
The Producers in Ft. Myers/Naples The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
Ride the Cyclone in Ft. Myers/Naples Ride the Cyclone
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (2/23-3/23)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Ft. Myers/Naples Hamilton (Philip Company)
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (4/23-5/05)
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
The Queen of Bingo in Ft. Myers/Naples The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass
Music & Arts Community Center (2/17-2/18)
Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You