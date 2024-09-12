Leanne Morgan to Perform at Barbara B. Mann PAH in June 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy sensation Leanne Morgan is on a meteoric rise with her wildly successful national headlining tour, Just Getting Started. Following the massive success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, Morgan has been performing to sold-out audiences in over 100 theaters and arenas across the country. In major markets, she’s consistently adding second, third, and even fifth shows to meet overwhelming demand.

Due to popular demand, Morgan is extending her 2024 tour into 2025, with new stops planned across the U.S. and additional opportunities for fans to experience her celebrated live show.

This new leg of the tour will bring Morgan to Fort Myers, FL at Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on Friday, June 13, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 20 at 10AM online at BBMANNPAH.com and in-person at the Box Office.

Morgan’s humor resonates across generations, genders, and backgrounds, offering a fresh reprieve from the entertainment landscape that often prioritizes youth over substance. Her comedy is a celebration of life’s richness at every stage, showcasing the wisdom and wit that come with age.

Her Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, reached the Top 10 and is one of the highest-rated comedy specials of the year. This tremendous success has earned Morgan accolades, including being named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023” and a spot on Forbes’ prestigious “50 Over 50” list. Her widespread appeal has also led to appearances on The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, and Sherri, and featured in outlets such as The Washington Post, People Magazine, NPR Fresh Air, Christianity Today, AARP, Forbes Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Morgan was personally selected by legendary TV producer Chuck Lorre to star in a new sitcom inspired by her stand-up comedy. She will also make her feature film debut alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the highly anticipated comedy “You’re Cordially Invited”, set to premiere in January 2025. In addition, her eagerly awaited memoir, “What in the World?”, published by Random House/Convergent, will hit shelves on September 24.

