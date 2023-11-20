Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

Marianna Young - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 19%

Terrence Kennedy - I’VE GOT NO STRINGS - New Phoenix Theatre 14%

Lantz Hemmert - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for arts bonita 11%

Lana Love - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 10%

Adolpho Blaire - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 9%

Carmen Vallone - JUST FOR LAUGHS - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Heather Ivy - HOLIDAYS WITH HEATHER - First Presbyterian church of bonita springs 4%

Ellen Rodwick - FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Danny Sinoff - DANNY SINOFF SINGS BOBBY DARIN - Players Circle 3%

Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers - JAMES TAYLOR: LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK REVISITED - TheatreZone 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

Amy McCleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 7%

Dann Dunn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

Robin Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Christina DeCarlo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Robin Dawn - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 5%

Caroling witt - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Eric Ortiz - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Emily Garcia - LET’S GO TO THE MOVIES! - The Belle Theatre 5%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 5%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Isabel Isenhower - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Eric Ortiz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 4%

Karen Molnar Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Dann Dunn - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New phoenix theatre 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 2%

Amy McCleary - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Kayci Suskind - 13 - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brenda kensler - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Stefanie Genda - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%

Adrienne Young - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 7%

Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Mollie Berman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Jennifer Bronsted - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

Dot Auchmoody - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 7%

Jennifer Murray - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

Danielle Black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 6%

Samantha Pudlin - MUSIC MAN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Dayne Sabatos - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Alena Stevenson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Jenn Murray - PIPPIN - Naples performing Arts Center 4%

Kathleen Kolacz - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Dayne Sabatos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Kirche Leigh Zeile - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Tracy Dorman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Dayne Sabatos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Terri Schafer - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 1%

Marlene Strollo - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Mollie Berman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%

Charlene Gross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Stefanie - GENDA - The Importance of Being Earnest 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 0%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 15%

CHORUS LINE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 12%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 10%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 4%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 14%

Tyler Young - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

Amy Mcleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

Carmen Crussard - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 5%

Jason Parrish - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Steven Calakos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Kody C Jones - PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 4%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Kody C Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 4%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

Danica Murray - JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 3%

Bryce Alexander - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Lori Oliver - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Robyn Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Scott carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Kody C. Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kody C. Jones - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Kody C Jones - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 1%

Ted Wioncek III - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Sonya McCarter - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kody C. Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 26%

James Duggan - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 9%

Brenda Kensler - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

Jessica Walck - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 6%

Chris Clavelli - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Christine Cirker - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Kristen Coury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Heather Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Robert Cacioppo - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 4%

Toni Palumbo Vasquez - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Madelaine Weymouth - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Marilee Warner - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Emma Canalese - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Jason Parrish - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Brett Marston - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 2%

Patrick McGurk - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 2%

Barbara Knapp - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

Peter Amster - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Paula Keenan - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 1%

Paula Keenan - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

Kevin Hendricks - NEED TO KNOW - The Studio Players 1%

Paul Graffy - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%

Eleanor Holdridge - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Kristen Coury - MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 0%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 11%

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 9%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 5%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 4%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 1%

13 THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 1%

BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 14%

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 8%

Jake Raterman - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 8%

Landon McCarthy - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 7%

Scott Carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Elizabeth Knudson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Chris McCleary - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Tyler Omundsen - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 4%

Todd O. Wren - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Craig Walck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Dalton Hamilton - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Martin Towne - PIPPIN - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Noah Lynch - LITTLE WOMEN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Craig Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Bowen Mass - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Abby May - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Chris Murray - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 2%

Sabrina Wertman - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Justin Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 2%

Jeff Blodgett - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Russel Thompson - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Todd O. Wren - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Craig Walck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 23%

Roz Metcalf - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Joseph Brauer - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 7%

Joseph Brauer - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

Matt Cusack - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Lisa Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 6%

Danny White - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Charles Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

Charles Fornara - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Charles Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Julie Carver - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 3%

Ricky Pope - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 3%

Rosalind Metcalf - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Joseph brauer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Center for arts bonita 3%

Charles Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 2%

Charles Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Kristen Long - DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Bridget Scott - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 1%

Charles Fornara - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Julie Carver - THETHING ABOUT MEN - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 1%

Keith Thompson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Mark Danni - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 1%

Mark Danni - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 9%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 9%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 6%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Myers Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

13 - Naples performing arts center 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tucker Claremont - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 12%

Arianna Schipper - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Jaime Lynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Joseph Byrne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Isabella Dinorcia - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 4%

Seth Balcer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 4%

Emily Feichthaler - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Aimee naughton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Giulia Nelson - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Landon Maas - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Dave Rode - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Brad Brenner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Michael Shelley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Michael shelley - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Wyatt Burton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Sami Doherty - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Ryan Craig - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Rachel Lefkow - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Katae Boswell - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 2%

Ciaran Welch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Nicholas Salerno - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 2%

Abby Young - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Daniel Lopez - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 12%

Shennan Nelson - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 8%

Christopher Treece - THE BUTLER DID IT - The Belle Theatre 6%

Rudeline Voltaire - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 6%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 4%

Matthew Eakins - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 4%

Hazel Rodriguez - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center For The Arts 4%

Ella Olesen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 4%

Cindi heimberg - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jackie Weiner - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Donna richman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Steven Coe - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Marcus Dean Fuller - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Viki Boyle - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Frank Blocker - SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 3%

Gerri Benzing - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 3%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Celene Evans - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Samantha Reece - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 2%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Leslie Sanderson - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Beth Hylton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Allison Lund - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%



Best Play

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 24%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 7%

SWEARING JAR - The Belle Theatre 7%

THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 4%

APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - FGCU TheatreLab 2%

THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

SYLVIA - The Naples Players 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 2%

PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 1%

PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

SOUTHERN COMFORTS - The Naples Players 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%

NEED TO KNOW - The Studio Players 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kody C. Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 14%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Belle Theatre 9%

Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Kimberly V. Powers - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Kristen Martino - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Michael Santos and Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Tatum Bates - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 4%

Michael Santos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Gabrielle Lansden - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Starlet jacobs - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Mike Santos/Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Jim Swonker - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Michael Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Michael Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Jennifer Murray - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

Anthony Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Todd Potter - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Mike Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Robert Kovach - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Jim Swonker - I’LL EAT YOU LAST - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 12%

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 10%

Cordavious Cox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

Katie Lowe - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Cameron White - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 6%

Eric Condit - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

Trace Talley - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Trace Talley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jacob Myny - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Sean McGinley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Sean McGinley - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Trace Talley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

DJ Potts - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Travis Seidel and Angelia Winn - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Karl Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Jonathan Johnson - PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Sean McGinley - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Katie Lowe - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Trace Talley - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 1%

Trace Talley - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Lantz Hemmert - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Addison Smith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Cayden pacheco - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Austin Gardner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Cadence Bambrey-Zedd - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

Kylie Gust - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 3%

Tyler Feichthaler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Wolf Creek Collective 3%

Jake Raterman - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

Hallie Heckman - FOOTLOOSE - Bonita arts 3%

Nikki hagel - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Cassy terwilliger - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Lorelai Vega - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Mia Zottolo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Bret Paulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Macy Magas - LITTLE WOMEN - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Lauren Miller - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Brett Poulter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Luke Oliver - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 2%

Zach Greer - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Maximus Bogert - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Gabrielle Lansden - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

JamieLynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Ethan Zeph - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Brycton Archer - FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 9%

Aseem Upadhyay - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 8%

Cassie Grossarth - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Izy Sedorchuk - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 7%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 6%

Michael shelley - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 4%

Jan Neuberger - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Olivia Rodriguez - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

Jake Raterman - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 4%

Jason drew - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Allison Lund - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Esther Snyder - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Grace Ryan - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Jillian Keith - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Holly Zammerilla - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Waner Del Rosario - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Aseem Upadhyay - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Shaun Summers Cott - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Stacy Stauffer - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Ann Talman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

David Breitbarth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Robert Ball - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 14%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 7%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 7%

13 - Gypsy Playhouse 6%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 4%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

GODSPELL - The Naples Players 3%

SHREK - Naples performing arts center 3%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

