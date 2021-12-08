Kravis Center Presents RESPECT: THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN This Month

Get ready for an evening of Aretha Franklin, who sold 75 million albums over the course of her outstanding career, winning 18 Grammy Awards, rightfully earning her title as "The Queen of Soul." Curated by Founder and Music Director Luke S. Frazier, The American Pops Orchestra presents RESPECT: THE MUSIC OF Aretha Franklin on December 22 at 8 pm at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25.



Featuring Grammy-nominated recording artist and Broadway star Deborah Cox from the National Broadway Tour of The Bodyguard, Rayshun LaMarr from The Voice, Nova Payton, and more. The American Pops Orchestra will perform some of the greatest hits of Aretha's career, including A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Spanish Harlem, Since You've Been Gone, and more. The powerhouse concert event will also feature four custom arrangements designed to highlight The American Pops Orchestra, including Bridge Over Troubled Water and Angel.