Kate Marilley To Lead SWEET CHARITY At Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the cast of Sweet Charity, the dazzling, gritty, and heartfelt musical that will close out its season. Starring Broadway veteran Kate Marilley (First National Tour of Beetlejuice, and Broadway's The Prom, My Fair Lady, and Billy Elliot), this vibrant reimagining of Sweet Charity promises to bring all new energy to a beloved classic.

With book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity follows the journey of Charity Hope Valentine—a hopeless romantic with a habit of giving her heart away to the wrong men. But unlike the fairytales we all know, Sweet Charity isn't about finding a prince—it's about finding yourself. Full of humor, heartbreak, and unforgettable songs like “Hey, Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “The Rhythm of Life,” this production blends big Broadway energy with an intimate, character-driven story that remains as relevant today.

The Gulfshore Playhouse production of Sweet Charity is helmed by director and choreographer Dann Dunn, whose vision embraces the legendary Bob Fosse style while infusing it with fresh energy. “I couldn't be more excited to begin rehearsals with this incredibly talented cast and creative team,” says Dunn. “Each person in the cast brings a unique and dynamic presence to this story, and I cannot wait for Naples to see the caliber of talent that's been assembled for Sweet Charity. I'm also thrilled to reunite with Kate Marilley, who leads our company as Charity and quickly became an audience favorite as Ilona in last season's She Loves Me. I can't think of a better way to close out the season than with this beloved musical in a new production designed specifically for Gulfshore Playhouse.”

In addition to an outstanding cast, the show boasts a score with new orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle. Music Director Trevor M. Pierce leads a talented ensemble of musicians in this fresh and original score. “We've tweaked some things, moved some things around, to craft a thoughtful, intentional, new orchestration,” says Pierce. “Sweet Charity is one of those shows that everyone knows but few have ever actually seen. This team is truly world-class, and the cast is spectacular—undeniable talents, all itching to sink their teeth into this beast!”

Kate Marilley (First National Tour: Beetlejuice, Broadway: The Prom, My Fair Lady, and Billy Elliot, Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me) as Charity is joined by Benjamin Lurye (Signature Theatre: Sweeney Todd) as Charlie, Vittorio, and Oscar. Also appearing is Kelly MacMillan (The Muny: Footloose!) as Nickie, Kyra Sorce (international Tour: West Side Story) as Carmen, Lily Kren (Broadway Revival: The Who's Tommy) as Ursula, Maya J. Christian (First National Tour: Jagged Little Pill) as Daddy Brubeck, Cayla Primous (Disney Cruise Lines) as Helene, and Matt Wolpe (Broadway: Finding Neverland) as Herman. The Ensemble includes Erica Mansfield (Broadway: Mamma Mia!), Candace J. Washington (First National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tassy Kirbas (Broadway Revival: The Who's Tommy), Mat Webb, Taylor N. Daniels, Allan Lopez, Jessie Lawyer, and Nick Traficante.

Designed to dazzle, the creative team includes scenic designer Kristen Martino, Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, wig designer Bobbie Zlotnik, lighting designer Dalton Hamilton, assistant lighting designer Mackenzie Scales, sound design by Ryan Marsh, intimacy director Erica Mansfield, dialects coach Jennifer Burke. Stage manager Danny Kuenzel and assistant stage manager Madelyn Hawver will keep things on track for this production, which was expertly cast by Michael Cassara, CSA. Together, these creatives will transport audiences to the vibrant, yet tough streets of New York City, where Charity's journey unfolds with a mix of heart, humor, and vibrant dance numbers.

The full cast and creative team can be found here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/sweet-charity/.

Sweet Charity is both a fairytale and a cautionary tale, showing the grittiness of city life in the 1960's and the resilience it takes to find your way. Gulfshore Playhouse looks forward to dusting off this rarely-produced gem, keeping its timeless spirit alive while re-examining what works best for today's audiences. With a dynamic cast, a reimagined sound, and lively choreography, this fresh take on Sweet Charity is poised to be a season-ending showstopper.

Sweet Charity begins preview performances at Gulfshore Playhouse on April 6, 2025, with opening night on Thursday, April 10. Tickets and more information can be found at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

