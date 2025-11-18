Jim Breuer to Bring FIND THE FUNNY Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in May 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Jim Breuer will bring his Find the Funny tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Breuer is an American comedian, podcaster, writer, and actor with more than three decades of work across stage and screen. Known nationally for his time on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s—where he created characters such as Goat Boy and delivered his well-known Joe Pesci impression—he has built a sustained career as a touring stand-up and storyteller.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the venue’s box office.

An E-Club member presale will begin on Thursday, November 20 at 2 p.m. Interested patrons can join the E-Club at https://bit.ly/E-ClubBBMANN.