JUSTIN WILLMAN: THE ILLUSIONATI TOUR Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Justin Willman has announced a brand-new tour titled, The Illusionati Tour. The comedian, magician, and host will be bringing his new set to stages across the country.

Presale begins Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. local (code: MAGIC). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, 2024 10:00 a.m. local.

Learn more at justinwillman.com.

About Justin Willman

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series The Magic Prank Show and Magic For Humans. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ‘90s. If you don't know Justin, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.

Justin is also a proud father, a loving husband, and has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that's a different Justin Willman).