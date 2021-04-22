INTO THE WOODS JR. to be Presented by Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre will present "Into the Woods Jr." as part of the Education Department's popular Conservatory Program. Just like the older cast's version of "Into the Woods," the junior edition features a professional creative team and stars a cast of local young artists on the theatre's outdoor stage. "Into the Woods Jr" runs April 28 - May 2.



All performances begin at 8 PM, and tickets range in price from $60 to $100 for a socially distanced 6-person square on Florida Rep's lawn.



"Producing live theatre has been a tremendous challenge, but these students haven proven, time and time again, to let nothing get in their way of creating live theatre. Their professionalism and sense of responsibility never cease to amaze me," said Education Director, Kody C Jones.



"Into the Woods" is Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's modern classic that looks at all the famous fairy tales in one spellbinding story. Cinderella, Rapunzel, Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf, a wicked witch, and a pair of handsome princes are just some of the characters who appear in this musical where everyone has a wish and everyone wants a happy ending. "Into the Woods" follows a Baker and his Wife on a journey through the forest as they try to break an evil witch's curse. Together they discover just how far they'll go to make their dreams come true and how their actions have consequences they never intended.



The Spring Conservatory featured two different versions of the modern classic. The older student production opened April 14, and the production plays through April 24. The younger Conservatory Students perform "Into the Woods, Jr.," which is shorter and ends with the first act - where all the fairy tale characters have found their happy endings. The full version of the musical takes a darker turn in the second act when the realities of wishes come true come to haunt some of our heroes.



"We are so pleased to wind down our spring Outdoor Series with these two Conservatory productions," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "Performing outdoors since last November has been quite a successful experiment, and we're so grateful that our patrons and parents have been willing to join us under the stars. While nothing replaces the magic of live theatre inside the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres, patrons have expressed their gratitude for the socially distanced experience with Florida Rep Outdoors."



Assistant Education Director, Christina DeCarlo directs "Into the Woods Jr.," and is joined by musical director Carolann Sanita, set designer Nick Lease, costume designer Tony Toney, lighting designer Tim Billman, projections designer Rob Siler, sound designer Katie Lowe, properties designer Miranda White, stage manager Sarah Joyce, assistant projection designer Ben Lowe, and assistant stage manager Mara Benton.



The cast of "Into the Woods, Jr." includes Emerson Black, Sophia Brook, Ella Cameratta, Danae Teblum, Nina Dotres, Yanissah Lynn Fabre, Trevor Gluski, Carter Gurule, Ellie Kahle, Gigi Lieze-Adams, Lulu Lieze-Adams, Macy Magas, Liam Martinez, Shennan Nelson, Justin Price, Grace Ryan, Ava Stoeberl, Aiden Thayer, Cooper VanderMeer, Maudie Wells, Marianna Young, and Mia Zottolo.





Seating is limited in the outdoor venue and Florida Rep asks that tickets be purchased in advance, either online at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling 239-332-4488. Face coverings are required at all times when not inside the seating box, and the theatre will provide a mask to anyone who does not bring their own.



To maintain health and safety protocols, the theatre will not serve concessions at this time, so audiences are welcome to provide their own refreshments if they wish. Outdoor restroom facilities will be available as well as the restrooms inside the theatre lobby. However, any patron wishing to enter the Arcade Theatre Lobby must have their temperature checked before entry is granted.



Parking is free in the theatre's lot on Bay Street between Jackson & Hendry. The outdoor stage and lawn seating are situated on the northeast side of the Hall of Fifty States. Follow Florida Rep on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the most up to date information about programming and how to support Florida Rep during this difficult time.