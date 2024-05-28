IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Coral Springs Center For The Arts in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will be presenting next month the super-hot musical IN THE HEIGHTS by the exciting, new, and innovative Invision Theatre Company. The show will run for two powerful performances at the state-of the-art performing arts center located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

With music and lyrics by multiple award-winning Lin Manuel Miranda (HAMILTON) and book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegria Hudes, this 2008 Tony Award Best Musical winner will bring the pulsing spirit of a New York City neighborhood to the heart of Coral Springs, Parkland, and surrounding communities for two stirring, audience-wowing performances

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights—where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions to take with you, and which ones to leave behind.

Invision's extraordinary production stars Drew Ramsarran (Usnavi), Noah Noria (Nina), Evan Fuerst (Benny), Jasarie Mercedes (Vanessa), Mark Hernandez (Kevin), Melissa Martinez (Camila), Emilio Fontanet (Sonny), Marisol Morales Dow (Abuela Claudia), Raquel Montesino (Daniela), Beverly Hodgson (Carla), Steven Guez (Piragua Guy), and Eli Flynn (Graffiti Pete).

Rounding out the citizens of the Barrio: Amadeus Hills, Anthony Nieves, Ava Chen, Carmen Bulthuis, Desir Dumerjuste, Kevin Hincapie, Nicolas Aquino, Rayhana Parris, Sorangel Muñoz, Tristan Robertson, and Yasmine Harrell.

Tickets are $36-$43 plus applicable fees and can now be purchased online at https://www.thecentercs.com/events/detail/in-the-heights. Student tickets are $20 each and are available only at the box office.

“We invite lovers of music and theater throughout Broward County to join us for this compelling production that not only showcases amazing local talent but also celebrates the richness of human connection within a community,” says André Russell, Co-founder & Artistic Director of Invision Theatre Company. “Our mission is to provide theatre and entertainment that inspires communities to learn, heal, and grow.”

Comments