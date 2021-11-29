Broadway Palm celebrates the spirit of the season with Holly Jolly Christmas playing now through December 25, 2021. Directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, this holiday song and dance extravaganza is perfect entertainment for all ages!

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they celebrate the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and over 30 holiday songs you know and love. Hear Silent Night, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, Holly Jolly Christmas, Jingle Bells and more! Bring family and friends and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

During the run of Holly Jolly Christmas, Broadway Palm is collecting new and gently used books for the local organization BelieveNBooks. BelieveNBooks was founded by a local 8th grader whose mission is to provide underprivileged children throughout Southwest Florida with books to expand their horizons and enhance their understanding of the world. You can find more information at BelieveNBooks.org.

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas at Broadway Palm! This holiday musical is playing now through December 25, 2021. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees (there are two shows on both Thanksgiving and Christmas). Tickets are $50 to $75 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.