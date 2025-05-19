HANNAH BERNER: NONE OF MY BUSINESS TOUR Comes to Barbara B. Mann Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hannah Berner: None of My Business Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 7PM.

Hannah Berner is one of the buzziest rising comedians of this generation. She has two hit podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, which have garnered over 100 million combined downloads. Giggly Squad consistently ranks as the #1 TV & Film podcast in America and top 10 in all comedy podcasts. Hannah is also the creator of her original video digital series, Han on the Street, which has earned over 350 million views. Hannah finished touring her solo stand-up routine to sold-out theaters across North America and Europe last year and is in the middle of her 40-city sold-out “Club Giggly” live show based on the popular Giggly Squad podcast. Alongside her co-host Paige DeSorbo, the duo headlined two sold out dates at New York City's legendary Radio City Musical Hall in January 2025. Additionally, Hannah released her first hour-long Netflix special on July 9, 2024, titled “We Ride at Dawn,” which premiered at #2 on the platform.

She was also featured in Netflix's “Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year” hosted by Jeff Ross. Next up, Hannah will release her upcoming book written with DeSorbo, “How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously,” via Simon and Schuster on April 15th, 2025. Hannah was recently featured in both The Hollywood Reporter's Inaugural Creators Power List and Variety's New Power of New York List. She was also named Variety's “Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2023. Additional publications and appearances include The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Elle Magazine, and Good Morning America. Hannah was a nationally ranked tennis player as a teen and played D1 tennis at the University of Wisconsin, where she was MVP her senior year. She resides in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 22 at 10am and can be purchased online at BBMANNPAH.com, by phone at 239- 481-4849, or in-person at the Box Office.

