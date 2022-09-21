Gulfshore Playhouse Partners With Golisano Children's Museum Of Naples To Produce WINNIE THE POOH Kids

Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse, and Jonathan Foerster, CEO of Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON), announce the co-produced educational program and production of Winnie the Pooh KIDS at CMON this November. Students and parents alike will take a trip to the Hundred-Acre Wood with Christopher Robin and all of his animal friends.

On October 20, students aged 8-13 may audition for the program. Those selected will participate in a rehearsal process designed to encourage confidence and creativity through acting, singing, and dancing. At the end of two weeks, friends and families will be invited to a special one-night only performance of Winnie the Pooh KIDS at CMON. Space in this performance class is limited and tuition is $200 per student. Tickets to the performances can be purchased here.

"This is the first time Gulfshore Playhouse has ever partnered with CMON on a staged production," states Steven Calakos, Gulfshore Playhouse Director of Education. "This collaborative effort will allow two community-oriented institutions of Naples to offer inspiring, educational opportunities to students across the region."

"The imaginative play CMON specializes in and theatre go hand in hand," says CMON CEO Jonathan Foerster. "We can't think of a better way to use our Carol and Tom Lund Star Stage than to partner with the professional theatre educators at Gulfshore Playhouse to create an opportunity for students to bring this wonderful story about the power of imagination to life on the stage."

"From the moment I created the first mission for Gulfshore Playhouse it included a focus on the importance of education," says Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "Nearly two decades later, Gulfshore Playhouse Education continues to expand and grow, and this new venture with CMON is a delightful way to continue to serve our region's children."

AUDITIONS

October 20, 2022 at Golisano Children's Museum of Naples from 5:00-8:00 PM, register to audition here.

*Students will be required to audition because limited spots are available. Please prepare a 32-bar cut (approx. one minute) of a musical theatre song. Bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. If you do not have sheet music, accompaniment tracks will be accepted.



If unable to attend the audition in person, please submit a video of your child singing a 32-bar cut (approx. one minute) of a musical theatre song to Steven Calakos, Director of Education at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

REHEARSALS

Monday-Thursdays at Golisano Children's Museum of Naples

November 7-10 and 14-16

5:30 PM-7:30 PM

TUITION

$200/student

PERFORMANCES ($10 Tickets)

November 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM & 7:00 PM at The Golisano Children's Museum of Naples

Purchase tickets here.