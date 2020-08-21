Gulfshore Playhouse Education STAR Academy Hosts Auditions For Fall Productions, September 8

Auditions for both programs will take place Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater will soon host auditions for its Student Theatre Artists in Residence (STAR) Academy fall productions: "Little Women: The Broadway Musical" and "Ebenezer."

Open to students ages 8-18 of any experience level, auditions for both programs will take place Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with callbacks for "Little Women" on Sept. 9 and "Ebenezer" on Sept. 10. Auditions will occur at The Norris Center, located at 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL. Tuition for each program is $500; need-based scholarships are available.

Students ages 13-18 are invited to audition for the Tony-nominated musical "Little Women" with music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and book by Alan Knee. Based on Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, aspiring professional author Jo March writes the adventures of the March sisters as they experience personal discovery, heartache, and hope. "Little Women" rehearsals will take place Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Performances will occur Dec. 4, 5, and 6.

Students ages 8-18 are invited to audition for "Ebenezer" by Malcolm Sircom, a musical retelling of the timeless classic "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens. Featuring original music from a myriad of genres, this inspiring tale reminds audiences of the reason for the season. "Ebenezer" rehearsals will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with performances Dec. 17, 18, and 19.

Both productions will be directed by Gulfshore Playhouse's new Director of Education, Steven Calakos, and will be performed on the Gulfshore Playhouse stage at The Norris Center. With its summer student production of "The Addams Family," Gulfshore Playhouse implemented multiple safety protocols for rehearsals and performances to keep performers, staff, and audience members safe. These included face masks and/or shields worn at all times, rehearsal in groups of ten or less, and daily temperature checks, among others. Gulfshore Playhouse will continue to abide by these protocols for its fall programs.

To audition, interested parties are asked to prepare the following:

· two musical theater selections (no longer than two minutes) OR one song and one monologue (no longer than one minute); and

· headshot and resume, if possible.

An accompanist will be provided. Students may audition for one or both programs. To sign up for an audition, visit https://bit.ly/star-academy-auditions. For more information or inquiries, contact Steven Calakos at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theater to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

For more information, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org

