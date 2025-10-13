Gulfshore Playhouse Celebrates The Holidays With IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulfshore Playhouse will celebrate the holiday season with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, performing November 11–December 21, 2025, on the Moran Mainstage at the Baker Theatre and Education Center.

Directed by Dann Dunn, with choreography by Sara Brians and music direction by Trevor M. Pierce, this beloved musical promises a festive evening filled with romance, comedy, and some of the most memorable songs ever written by Irving Berlin. Featuring dazzling dance numbers and heartwarming storytelling, White Christmas is a joyful holiday tradition for the entire family.

Leading the cast are Ben Michael (Paradise Square, An American in Paris) as Bob Wallace and Chris McNiff (White Christmas, Memphis) as Phil Davis. They are joined by Stacie Bono (Parade, Queen of Versailles) as Betty Haynes and Cassie Austin (Hello, Dolly!, Phantom) as Judy Haynes. Tom Galantich (The Lehman Trilogy, Funny Girl) stars as General Waverly, and Charis Leos (Walnut Street Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre) plays Martha Watson.

The role of Susan Waverly will be shared by Solei Carlotta Bourgeois, a Naples native and Gulfshore Conservatory alum, and Alice DeHaen, an Orlando/New York-based actress making her Gulfshore debut.

Additional featured performers include Colin Bradbury, Matthew Michael Janisse, David Sitler, and Maya J. Christian, with an ensemble of talented dancers and singers led by Dance Captain Mallory Davis.

The creative team features scenic design by Kristen Martino, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Dalton Hamilton, sound design by Ryan Peavey, wig design by Bobbi Zlotnik, intimacy direction by Erica Mansfield, and dialect coaching by Patrick Mulryan. Stage management is provided by Danny Kuenzel and Madelyn Lopez, with casting by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Special Audience Engagement Events include a Creative Conversation with the director and designers on November 12 at 6:45 p.m., and Pre-Show Discussions on November 16 (2:15 p.m.) and December 3 (1:15 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.).

Performances run November 11–December 21, 2025. Tickets start at $40 and are available at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-PLAY (7529). Discounts are available for patrons under 40, educators, families, military members, veterans, first responders, and their families.