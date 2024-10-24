Gulfshore Playhouse Celebrates Grand Unveiling of the Baker Theatre and Education Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Gulfshore Playhouse hosted the highly anticipated unveiling of its state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center.

This exclusive event celebrated the individuals and organizations whose support made this vision a reality. The evening was a significant milestone in the history of Gulfshore Playhouse and marked the beginning of a new era for all of Southwest Florida.

A Showing of Gratitude

The evening commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Negley Plaza, symbolizing the official opening of the new facility. Jeffrey Binder, beloved Gulfshore Playhouse actor and director, served as the event's emcee. In a heartfelt moment, Chairman of the Board, Steve Akin, presented Founder and CEO Kristen Coury with a plaque on behalf of the donors who named the Founder's Lounge in her honor. The ceremony continued with remarks from Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Joel Markus, who acknowledged the collective efforts of those involved in bringing this ambitious project to fruition.

Kristen Coury, joined by major supporters Patty and Jay Baker, Jane and Steve Akin, Sandi and Tom Moran, and Glenda and Rich Struthers, led the ribbon-cutting. As the ribbon was cut, the lights inside the theatre illuminated, music began to play, and the doors to the Baker Theatre and Education Center opened to welcome guests for the very first time.

Once inside, attendees gathered in the Akin Grand Lobby for a reception and the unveiling of portraits of Kristen Coury, Patty and Jay Baker, and Jane and Steve Akin. The portraits, which now adorn the walls of the lobby, were created by renowned artist Chas Fagan. Mr. Fagan is an American artist known for his historically significant sculptures and portraits, including works of each of the 45 Presidents, as well Neil Armstrong, Rosa Parks, and Mother Teresa, combining his artistic talent with a deep understanding of history. Chas spoke to his desire to capture the dedication of the individuals who have been instrumental in realizing this extraordinary project.

A Night of Star Power

The evening's festivities continued with a star-studded musical showcase, featuring Tony AwardⓇ-winning Broadway stars LaChanze, Santino Fontana, and Beth Leavel, under the musical direction of Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel.The performances began with a stirring soliloquy from Henry V, performed by Ian Merrill Peakes, a longtime Gulfshore Playhouse favorite (Maytag Virgin and Something Intangible). This was followed by Santino Fontana's rendition of "Something's Coming," and Beth Leavel's captivating performance of "Broadway Baby." LaChanze then gave an emotional interpretation of "Human Heart." The evening continued with Fontana's performance of "Everybody Says Don't," Leavel's powerful delivery of "Everything's Coming Up Roses," and a soulful rendition of "When You Believe" by LaChanze.

The event also featured remarks from architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, the visionary behind the design of the Baker Theatre and Education Center, as well as from transformational donors Jay and Patty Baker, who spoke on the significance of live theatre in a thriving community. Senator Kathleen Passidomo shared heartfelt reflections on her late husband's passion for the arts and for Gulfshore Playhouse, emphasizing how the expansion of Gulfshore Playhouse will enrich the cultural fabric of Southwest Florida.

The performances culminated in a moving ensemble rendition of "Our Time” from Steven Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, followed by a special presentation from Kristen Coury, who expressed her gratitude to those who made the project possible. “This dream was 20 years in the making. It started as an idea. It quickly became a dream, and then it became our shared dream, which is now a reality. But here's the secret…the building was never really the dream! The building is the vessel for the dream,” said Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO, and Producing Artistic Director.

“I said this morning to the cast of Anything Goes, which I have the pleasure and honor to direct, ‘YOU are the dream.' And now we're here, and we've got the structure and the technology and the space to be all that we were meant to be. To fill this space with beautiful, professional actors and singers and dancers!”

The evening closed with an exhilarating performance of the title number from Anything Goes, featuring the cast of the production–the inaugural production in the new theatre–our Broadway stars, and students currently rehearsing for the Anything Goes: Youth Edition production.

Celebrating the Future

Following the performances, guests toured the Baker Theatre and Education Center, gaining an exclusive preview of the new spaces designed to host future productions and educational programs. From the impressive 368-seat Mainstage to the intimate 125-seat Struthers Studio theatre, the facility promises to serve as a cultural hub for the community, fostering creativity and artistic growth.

A New Era for Gulfshore Playhouse

As Gulfshore Playhouse prepares for its inaugural season in the Baker Theatre and Education Center, the Unveiling Event signified the beginning of a new era. It was a night of celebration, reflection, and anticipation for the future. Gulfshore Playhouse remains committed to presenting world-class theatre, elevating the cultural landscape of Naples, and inspiring audiences for years to come.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse and its upcoming season, please visit gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

