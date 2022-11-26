Gulf Coast Symphony to Present SNOWBIRD FOLLIES A HOLIDAY MUSICAL in December

The Gulf Coast Symphony will present "Snowbird Follies A Holiday Musical" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers from December 3 - 18, 2022.

Nomads from the North have been flocking to the sunshine state for well over 100 years. Come enjoy a whimsical musical yuletide celebration with a winking nod to Fort Myers' original snowbirds, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. From "Boogie Woogie Santa Claus" to "White Christmas", this revue is a playful journey through decades of holiday favorites, sprinkled with local history. This brand new musical review has been conceived and created by renowned Director and Writer DJ Salisbury and our own Maestro Andrew Kurtz, with arrangements created by Julie Carver. This feel good musical will bring a smile to your face and have you swaying in your seat as we get into the Holiday mood.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org



For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org