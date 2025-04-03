Florida Repertory Theatre Fundraising Gala Raises Over $800,000

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over 200 guests gathered at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to raise funds for Florida Repertory Theatre on March 29. Thanks to generous sponsors, matching donors, attendees, and long-distance supporters, Florida Rep’s “I Only Wanna Be With You – A British Invasion Fundraising Gala” raised over $800,000 – the highest total raised in the theatre’s 27-year history. Proceeds will help sustain and enhance Florida Rep’s nationally recognized professional theatre offerings and advance the organization’s education and outreach programs which serve children throughout Southwest Florida.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who generously gave during this year’s fundraising gala,” said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director. “Like all non-profit regional theatres, we cannot survive on ticket sales revenue alone. We must raise funds through philanthropic giving in order to operate each season.”

Florida Repertory Theatre is a self-producing theatre crafting unique productions designed by professional theatre artists from around the country. The company also employs theatre professionals to build sets, craft and curate costumes, stage manage, and direct. Cast members are selected from professional auditions that take place locally and in New York City. Florida Rep also provides numerous internships for college graduates seeking careers in theatre. Education program offerings include master classes, theatre camps, conservatory theatre performance and tech experiences, and Theatre for Young Audiences touring productions performed in schools throughout Southwest Florida.

“Beyond the usual annual operation expenses, this year our organization has felt the pinch resulting from the absence of state arts funding and the necessity to invest in hurricane flooding mitigation,” said executive director Chris Verrill. “This raised the stakes for a fruitful fundraising event placing increased pressure on our gala committee and development staff. Thankfully they, and our supportive donors, rose to the occasion.”

Board of directors chair Janice Danzig said, “My fellow gala committee members and I are so pleased and grateful for all the effort put forth by Florida Rep’s development team and the entire production staff to prepare this spirited event. The environment not only conveyed the British invasion theme but thoroughly engaged and immersed our guests who generously responded to our calls to action including exceeding a funds-match challenge proposed by anonymous donors.”

The gala took on a British Mod theme enhanced by scenic vignettes featuring the Beatles’ yellow submarine, a red phone booth, house of Parliament, a Queens guard, a special edition Union Jack clad Mini Cooper, and more. Entertainment highlights included musical performances by professional actors and musicians from the theatre’s production of “Shout! The Mod Musical,” and a Florida Rep education student starring in the upcoming conservatory production of “Hairspray.” Gulf Coast News NBC anchor, Kellie Burns, served as emcee, and Rick Gallo led the live auction activities. Auction packages included a chef-curated private dinner, a one-of-a-kind necklace designed by Mark Loren, an Alaskan cruise, and more.

Lucy Walters, Florida Rep director of development said, “We are so thankful for our event sponsors and community supporters who joined us for this wonderful evening. It was amazing to watch our attendees having such a fun time celebrating the joy and importance of live theatre and their passion for Florida Repertory Theatre."

The event was sponsored by CWC Roofing, Laurye & Wayne O’Melia, Naomi Bloom, Clive Daniel Home, Janice & Michael Danzig, Martin McLaughlin & Jeanette Meade, Fred & Jean Allegretti Foundation, Bill & Pat Wiggenhorn, Jane & Bob Breisch, Alexandra Bremner, W.E. Cross Charitable Foundation: Arthur, Hazel, and Alicia Brisker – directors, Cruise Everything, Florida Gulf Coast University, Carl & Diana Grissom, Kathleen & Rob Lopes, Palmas + One, Tobias Smith, and Anne Wardlow, with media sponsors Gulf Coast News ABC-NBC, Gulfshore Life, and WGCU Public Media.

Florida Repertory Theatre, founded in 1998, is committed to providing a first-class regional theatre for southwest Florida; to creating, nurturing, and developing a diverse ensemble of theatre professionals who will develop long-term relationships working on a wide variety of plays; and to help improve the quality of life in Southwest Florida through all the arts, making the arts - especially theatre - accessible to every segment of our community.

Each year, Florida Repertory Theatre welcomes over 90,000 patrons to its Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres and provides performing arts education programs and presentations to over 45,000 children.

Florida Rep’s twenty-seventh season is well underway with “Shout! The Mod Musical,” performing through April 13 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. “Venus In Fur” opens in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre on April 18, and is followed by an interactive comedy, “‘Till Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3” playing June 11 through July 3. Florida Rep recently announced its 2025-2026 season line up which features three musicals, a twist on a holiday classic, two comedies, and three dramas including a Pulitzer Prize-winner, a poignant true story, and a brand-new play. To learn more, visit floridarep.org or call the box office at 239-332-4488.

