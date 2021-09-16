Florida Rep Announces New Safety Guidelines

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Southwest Florida, Florida Repertory, a professional live theatre company in downtown Fort Myers, announces new safety guidelines ahead of the first public performance of its 2021-2022 Season.

The new guidelines include a variety of measures aimed at protecting patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff.

These measures include:

All patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a face covering at all times inside Florida Repertory's spaces (except while actively eating or drinking).

All patrons age 12 and above must show a negative PCR COVID-19 test that was administered by a healthcare provider or official testing center no earlier than 72 hours before the time of performance,

OR

A negative rapid antigen COVID-19 test administered by the same no earlier than 24 hours prior to the time of performance.

Both physical and electronic presentation of documents will be accepted.

If a patron prefers, an official vaccination record showing the patron is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days since the final dose) may be voluntarily presented at the door as an acceptable alternative to a negative COVID-19 test result. Click here to view the many ways you can provide this documentation.

Additional measures include:

All staff, performers, and volunteers working at Florida Repertory must be fully vaccinated. This is a requirement to work at Florida Rep for the 2021-2022 season.

Spaces, including our bathrooms, lobby, and seating areas will be sanitized before each performance.

All HVAC systems are TABB certified and exceed the recommendations for a safe air quality per Actors' Equity Association regulations.

All HVAC systems in our performance spaces have been upgraded to include Ionization Hydro-Peroxide Filters that further clean the air.

Portable air filters will be strategically placed throughout our spaces to maintain clean air.

The administrative staff and board of directors will revisit these protocols as the season progresses and may revise them based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, including use of additional screening protocols.

Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen said, "The pandemic closed the doors of our professional theatre in March 2020 so we are truly looking forward to returning to the stage this Fall. While we can't wait to engage, entertain and provide a much-needed escape for our community, we are dedicated to doing it as safely as possible.

"Our new protocols are informed by the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, Florida Department of Health, and Actor's Equity Association, and are similar to those put in place by other professional live theatres in Florida and across the country. While we look forward to the day when we can relax these protocols, right now this puts our best foot forward in keeping everyone safe and healthy as we open our season."

Florida Repertory Theatre is located in the Fort Myers Historic River District. To learn more about Florida Rep's Season 24 line-up or to review safety guidelines, visit www.floridarep.org. For ticket information call 239-332-4665.