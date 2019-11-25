First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
Gianni Gizzi - LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 15%
Sawyer True - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 9%
PJ McCready - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%
James Arthur Douglas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 16%
William James Callahan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 13%
Victor Legarreta - GUYS AND DOLLS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%
Brendan Powers - HARVEY - Theatre Conspiracy 12%
Brian Boland - LOST IN YONKERS - The Naples Players 11%
Steven Coe - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%
Rob Summers - SEX PLEASE WE’RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 22%
Brendan Powers - HAY FEVER - Florida Repertory Theatre 15%
Asher Van Meter - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%
Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 9%
Lisa Kuchinski - CHICAGO - Cultural Park Theater 7%
Misha Ritter Polomsky - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%
Sami Doherty - 42ND STREET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 15%
Erica Lee Claire - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 9%
Jennie Nasser - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%
Kylie Campbell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Naples Players 13%
Imani Lee Williams - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%
Shelley Sanders - HAND TO GOD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%
Rachel Burttram - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Florida Repertory Theatre 28%
Kelly Legarreta - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%
Dianne Fussaro - SEX PLEASE WE’RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%
Kayley Stevens - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 26%
Bridey Kearns - CHICAGO - Cultural Park Theater 15%
Sami Doherty - THE LION KING JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 13%
Kayley Stevens - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 28%
Amy Marie McCleary - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 19%
Amy Marie McCleary - GUYS AND DOLLS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 15%
Jacquelyn Loy - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 25%
Dot Auchmoody - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 13%
Clayton Brown - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%
John White - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm DInner Theatre 15%
Jim Conti - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%
Kathleen Kolacz - AIDA - TheatreZone 14%
Kody C Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 16%
Becky Timms - LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 15%
Dawn Lebrecht-Fornara - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 7%
Amy Marie McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 20%
Kody C Jones - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 15%
Mark Danni - AIDA - TheatreZone 11%
Annette Trossbach - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 25%
Bryce Alexander - LOST IN YONKERS - The Naples Players 16%
Scott Carpenter - RUMORS - New Phoenix Theatre 9%
Paul Bernier - SEX PLEASE WE’RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 20%
Jason Parrish - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre 18%
Benny Sato Ambush - FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre 15%
NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 20%
LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 11%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 18%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 17%
JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 11%
Rosalind Metcalf-O’Donnell - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 22%
Dana Alvarez - THE LION KING JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 13%
Charles Fornara - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 11%
Rosalind Metcalf-O’Donnell - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 21%
Charles Fornara - AIDA - TheatreZone 19%
Loren Strickland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 17%
SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 30%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Florida Repertory Theatre 24%
NATIVE GARDENS - Florida Repertory Theatre 20%
THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 28%
YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Naples Players 22%
RIPCORD - Cultural Park Theater 11%
SEX PLEASE WE’RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 18%
THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre 18%
FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre 16%
Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 26%
Michael Eyth / Terri Tincher - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 21%
Mike Santos - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 21%
Evan Adamson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 23%
Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - AIDA - TheatreZone 15%
Jordan Moore - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 10%
Katie Lowe - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 32%
Bradley Van Houten - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 27%
Jonathan Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%
Chris McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 21%
Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - AIDA - TheatreZone 11%
Katie Lowe - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 11%
ONCE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 29%
LES MISERABLES - Artis Naples 23%
JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%
Florida Repertory Theatre 23%
The Naples Players 17%
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 16%
