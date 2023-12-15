Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing Arts

Joe Posa and Seth Sikes will reunite for a performance of “TRIBUTES,” an homage to iconic female legends, on Saturday, January 13, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Sunshine Cathedral Center for the Performing Arts (1480 SW 9th Avenue). Tickets for this captivating (18+) show are on sale, now.

This showcase, produced by the accomplished duo, unites two worlds of performance art - female impersonation and live song. Joe Posa will impersonate Joan Rivers, Barbra Streisand, and Liza Minnelli while Seth Sikes will enchant audiences with his soulful voice, singing nostalgic melodies made famous by Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, and other artists. The cleverly choreographed show includes duets with Seth Sikes and Joe Posa as Barbra and Liza.

“Our ‘TRIBUTES' show brings us immense joy as we revive beautiful moments in show business history,” said Joe Posa. “Following the success of our last show and South Florida's warm embrace, we promise another evening of stellar entertainment that lovingly celebrates our favorite show business legends, past and present, who inspire us as artists and listeners globally.”

Can we talk?! Joe Posa has made a name for himself in show business, starting his illustrious career in musical theater as a featured performer/dancer in the international touring company of West Side Story plus other musicals including Anything Goes, Grease, A Chorus Line and South Pacific. In 1993, he then found his wings as a sought-after female celebrity impersonator. As a cast member in several productions of “An Evening at La Cage,” he has performed as Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Gloria Estefan and Michael Jackson. Posa was also Susan Lucci's Erica Kane character double on ABC's All My Children, as well as Tina Fey's Liz Lemon character double on NBC's 30 Rock. For more than 30 years, Posa has produced and starred in multiple shows in New York City, London, Provincetown, Puerta Vallarta, Boston, Palm Springs and other cities. His solo productions include “Guys as Dolls,” “An Evening at the Birdcage,” “Joe Posa Poses,” and “The Bitch is Back!” Also, he has performed at numerous red carpet corporate functions, charity fundraisers and elegant private events. Having performed alongside Ms. Rivers on two separate occasions, Posa was lovingly called by Ms. Rivers, her “favorite Joan Rivers impersonator.”

Seth Sikes is one of New York's most popular young nightclub performers. Hailed as “the best male singer of his generation” by Theatre Scene, Sikes has been selling out venues since his 2014 debut of “Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland.” The show recounted how Garland inspired Sikes as a young boy in Paris, Texas, while he belted the legend's greatest hits backed by a seven-piece band. The show won Broadway World's Best Tribute Show award and prompted The New York Times to declare, “The performance was a hit with critics and audiences, alike.” The reviewers were equally enthusiastic toward his follow-up show, “Seth Sikes Sings Liza Minnelli.” The New York Post relayed, “It was a heartfelt concert. Sikes has a heap of fans, and his audiences are always tightly packed and brimming with enthusiasm for his booming, jazzy renditions of their favorite songs.” When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences, he created a series of online music video parodies that went viral, viewed by hundreds of thousands. His most recent video, “Ring Them Bells,” was selected to close the globally broadcast Liza Minnelli 75th birthday tribute. Sikes also works in the theatre behind the scenes. He was associate director for The Band's Visit and The Nance on Broadway. He directed the original musical Bunked! which won Outstanding Musical at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2010, as well as “The 7th Annual Broadway Beauty Pageant.”