FOOTLOOSE Hits The Broadway Palm Stage

Broadway Palm is getting ready to cut loose with the high-energy musical FOOTLOOSE, playing May 26 through July 1, 2023. Based on the 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, the musical celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

Footloose tells the story of the lively city boy, Ren, who moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock 'n' roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, Ren tries to shake things up by gaining support from his friends to overturn the extreme ban. While doing so, he catches the attention of the lovely preacher's daughter. You'll be dancing in your seat to the Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score that includes The Girl Gets Around, Holding Out For A Hero, Let's Hear It For The Boy, Almost Paradise and the title song, Footloose.

Head to Broadway Palm and cut loose with FOOTLOOSE playing May 26 through July 1, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.