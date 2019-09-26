The enchanting Broadway musical, Finding Neverland, soars onto the Broadway Palm stage from October 3 through November 16, 2019. The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash is "A spirited, tuneful, nimbly staged delight! says TIME Magazine. Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan - one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Finding Neverland tells the incredible story of how playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Critics raved that Finding Neverland is "far and away the best musical of the year!" (NPR) and Vogue cheered, "It's a must-see you'll remember for years to come!"

Diane Paulus' Finding Neverland will have her direction recreated by Tour Director Mia Walker and Associate Choreographer Camden Loeser. The musical has a book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and original choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium). Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs making it a timeless story about the power of imagination... and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

Finding Neverland is playing October 3 through November 16, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Following the run in Fort Myers, Finding Neverland will head out on the road for a national tour throughout the U.S. and Canada. The tour is produced by APEX Touring, who is in their fourth national tour season with the international tour of The Wizard of Oz which just ended a run in China and is currently touring in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Past tours include 2019 tour of The Wizard of Oz, the 2018 tour of Cabaret and 2017 tour of Pippin.

For more tour and casting information: www.FindingNeverlandTheMusical.com





