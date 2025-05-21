FIDDLER ON THE ROOF JR. is Coming to Arts Bonita Young Actors Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer's youth performance at Arts Bonita is classic "Fiddler on the Roof Jr.", June 13 - 21. One of the longest-running Broadway shows for almost 10 years, until "Grease" surpassed its time, "Fiddler on the Roof Jr." is a universally-known show with universally-known songs and themes like "If I Were a Rich Man", "Tradition!" and "Sunrise, Sunset".

Arts Bonita's Theater Director-in-Residence, Kody C. Jones, mentions that this is his fourth time putting on a youth performance of the show. "'Fiddler on the Roof Jr.' is one of the most iconic musicals ever written," he states. "It resonates and teaches an important message. Our world deserves a balance in both honoring our past and traditions while leaving room for change and progression as we evolve as a society."

The story follows poor milkman Tevye, a father of five daughters. He goes through the story preaching his traditions as a Jewish man in Anatevka, Ukraine, while learning of the ever-changing world around him through his family and village. It showcases the themes of family, love, change and tradition.

"This particular production utilizes many of our younger students as well as our older more advanced young actors creating a massive cast to tell this beautiful story," Jones says.

"Fiddler on the Roof Jr." is a popular show for all ages, both for actors and audience members. The Arts Bonita production is an all-youth show and is an hour-long performance.

