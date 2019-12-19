December 19th Update: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Gianni Gizzi - LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 15%

Sawyer True - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%

PJ McCready - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

James Arthur Douglas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%

William James Callahan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 12%

Frank Blocker - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - TheatreZone 6%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Brendan Powers - HARVEY - Theatre Conspiracy 11%

Brian Boland - LOST IN YONKERS - The Naples Players 11%

Steven Coe - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Rob Summers - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 22%

Brendan Powers - HAY FEVER - Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

Asher Van Meter - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 9%

Lisa Kuchinski - CHICAGO - Cultural Park Theater 7%

Misha Ritter Polomsky - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Sami Doherty - 42ND STREET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%

Erica Lee Claire - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 9%

Jennie Nasser - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Imani Lee Williams - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Kylie Campbell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Naples Players 13%

Shelley Sanders - HAND TO GOD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Rachel Burttram - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Florida Repertory Theatre 27%

Kelly Legarreta - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 15%

Dianne Fussaro - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Kayley Stevens - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

Bridey Kearns - CHICAGO - Cultural Park Theater 19%

Sami Doherty - THE LION KING JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 12%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Kayley Stevens - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 26%

Amy Marie McCleary - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 18%

Ann Nieman - 42ND STREET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 16%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Jacquelyn Loy - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 24%

Dot Auchmoody - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 12%

Clayton Brown - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

John White - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm DInner Theatre 15%

Jim Conti - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%

Kathleen Kolacz - AIDA - TheatreZone 13%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Becky Timms - LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 15%

Kody C Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

Dawn Lebrecht-Fornara - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 7%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Amy Marie McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 20%

Kody C Jones - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

Mark Danni - AIDA - TheatreZone 10%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Annette Trossbach - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 23%

Bryce Alexander - LOST IN YONKERS - The Naples Players 16%

Joy Ursillo - RIPCORD - Cultural Park Theater 9%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Paul Bernier - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 19%

Jason Parrish - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre 17%

Benny Sato Ambush - FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 11%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Best Musical (Professional)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 16%

42ND STREET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 13%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Rosalind Metcalf-O'Donnell - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 22%

Dana Alvarez - THE LION KING JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 13%

Charles Fornara - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 11%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Rosalind Metcalf-O'Donnell - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 20%

Loren Strickland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 19%

Charles Fornara - AIDA - TheatreZone 18%

Best New Work (Professional)

SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 32%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

NATIVE GARDENS - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 28%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Naples Players 21%

RIPCORD - Cultural Park Theater 11%

Best Play (Professional)

SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 18%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre 17%

FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre 16%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 26%

Michael Eyth / Terri Tincher - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 20%

Mike Santos - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 20%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Evan Adamson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 24%

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - AIDA - TheatreZone 14%

Jordan Moore - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Professional)

Katie Lowe - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 31%

Bradley Van Houten - MAMMA MIA! - The Naples Players 25%

Jonathan Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Chris McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 22%

Katie Lowe - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 11%

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - AIDA - TheatreZone 10%

Best Touring Show

ONCE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 29%

LES MISERABLES - Artis Naples 23%

JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

Theatre of the Year

Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 18%

The Naples Players 17%

