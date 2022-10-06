Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs' Staged Reading Series Conjures Ghosts, Monsters, Sci-Fi And Comedy

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs continues to grow its reputation as a platform for new plays and playwrights with its next iteration of their Staged Reading Series. This one-night only performance takes plays October 7, 2022, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

Keeping in mind the spirit of the Fall season, the Series will focus on monsters, ghosts, science fiction and, as always, a bit of comedy. Six plays will be featured from six different playwrights from across the United States and Canada.

Playwrights include St. Louis resident Marjorie Williamson in the most disturbing of all the tales presented, featuring a nosy neighbor who spies on new residents as she passes judgment and decides if they should live or die in There Goes the Neighborhood. The requisite vampires and zombies are explored in Canadian Christopher Lindsay's Vanna Helsing and Seattle resident Anna Tatelman's More.

Connecting to our current horrors, Virginian JT Caruso's play Off to Market is the story of two germs looking for growth and advancement opportunities. Californians Bridgette Dutta Portman and John Molina explore space horror and a visit from death, respectively, in their plays Call of the Void and Always in Threes.

Thanks to the now well-established Stage It! International 10-Minute Play Festival, the Center has become a mainstay for quality short plays and for presenting a plethora of new works each year.

Directors will include Film and Theatre Director Frank Blocker (Clue! and Macbeth: The Murder Mystery) along with Toni Palumbo (Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End), Bob Clark, Marlene Strollo and Marilee Warner (For Love or Money).

Actors include Emilie Baartman, Belinda Conigliaro, Judith Devine, Joanne Fritz , Deanna Hartigan, Melissa Hennig, Kip Jones, Skyler Moore, Gay Smith, Sue Smith, Kenneth Wetcher and Angelia Winn.

Staged Reading Series: Ghosts, Monsters, Sci-Fi and Comedy, October 7, 2022, 7:30pm, Admission $25, Center for Performing Arts Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, Florida, 239-495-8989, www.artcenterbonita.org.