CIRCLE FORWARD World Premiere and More Set for Gulfshore Playhouse 25-26 Season

Gulfshore Playhouse has revealed the complete 2025-2026 season. Performances begin October 21, 2025. As the only fully professional LORT (League of Resident Theatres) theatre company in Naples, Gulfshore Playhouse will welcome casts and creative teams from Broadway and beyond to grace both the Broadway-sized Moran Mainstage and flexible, black box Struthers Studio.



"It brings me so much joy to know that we are already halfway through our first season at the Baker Theatre and Education Center and have already served so many in our community with Broadway-level professional theatre and extraordinary educational opportunities for all ages,” says Coury. “And here we are, in the blink of an eye, already announcing our second season. This season is intended to continue widening our offerings, including a Christmas musical and a world premiere of a new work. We run the gamut in terms of genre, time period, and style, and I know each and every show will be a huge crowd-pleaser.”



The building hosts two venues: the Moran Mainstage and the Struthers Studio, an entire wing dedicated to educational programs, two rehearsal halls, and a beautifully appointed grand lobby. The educational offerings continue to expand, serving students of all stages of life. With two theatres operating at the same time, we are able to serve twice as many customers in different ways at the same time. Additionally, our dedicated education wing allows us to offer a wider variety of offerings for students ranging from age 2 to 102.



Gulfshore Playhouse Season

In the Moran Mainstage, there are four productions lined up. Launching the season in November is the beloved Broadway spectacular Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Associate Artistic Director Dann Dunn will direct this holiday favorite alongside Sara Brians (Anything Goes) who will choreograph. Full of dazzling musical theatre spectacle, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. In the winter, we’ll ring in the new year with the genre-defining whodunit Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, directed by Laura Kepley. Continuing the season, we’ll produce the classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde directed by Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. Wrapping up our season is Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, directed by Matt Lenz and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Dann Dunn. Chock full of songs you know, the musical tells the little-known story of King’s rise to fame.



In the Struthers Studio, Gulfshore Playhouse will design three different stage configurations for three thought-provoking productions. First up, the powerful play Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. This well-known play about the disillusionment in marriage will be performed in a proscenium configuration. Next, fresh from the 2023 New Works Festival is the uplifting world premiere of Deb Hiett’s Circle Forward, directed by Jeffrey Binder (The Lehman Trilogy), and performed in the thrust. Last, we’ll produce the touching play about his parents’ courtship, Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise directed by Risa Brainin (Every Brilliant Thing) and performed in the round.



More about the shows follows below.



Gulfshore Playhouse Education

Education is a true priority for Gulfshore Playhouse, as demonstrated by the upcoming slate of new (and ongoing) theatre education programs for people of all ages. Gulfshore Playhouse will continue work in the community with the ArtReach programming, educating in the schools with ThinkTheatre, and training pre-professional students through The Conservatory, all while creating new opportunities for the entire community on the Gulfshore Playhouse campus. Expanded educational programming will give everyone the opportunity to learn theatre arts from professionals, grow self-confidence, and engage with a community of fellow theatre lovers.



Further details about education programming follows below.



Flex Passes and Ticketing

Renewing Flex Pass holders may exclusively renew their Flex Passes before new acquisitions until March 23. New Flex Passes for the 2025-2026 season go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 24 at 10:00AM and include packages ranging for 14-Ticket to 3-Ticket bundles. Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Flex Passes can be ordered online or by phone at 239.261.PLAY.







THE 2025-2026 SEASON



Directed by Kristen Coury

Struthers Studio

Opening Night, Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7:30PM

Preview: October 21 & 22, 2025

Final Performance: November 23, 2025



George and Martha have just drunkenly returned home from a party to await a younger couple coming over for even more drinks. The alcohol flows, inhibitions melt, and the young couple gets caught in the crosshairs of George and Martha’s imploding marriage. This modern masterpiece, the play that inspired the iconic 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is the perfect cocktail of dark comedy and intense drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end.



Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Based on the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama & Melvin Frank

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives & Paul Blake

Choreography by Sara Brians

Directed by Dann Dunn

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:30PM

Previews: November 11, 12 & 13, 2025

Final Performance: December 21, 2025



This holiday season don’t dream of a white Christmas, experience one right here in Naples! The 1954 classic film comes to life on stage, full of singing and tapping, in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular. Journey to a picturesque Vermont lodge where two army pals are determined to put on the Christmas show of a lifetime and even find love along the way. Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “Sisters,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.



Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

By Agatha Christie

Directed by Laura Kepley

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:30PM

Previews: January 11, 13 & 14, 2026

Final Performance: February 15, 2026



When seven strangers get snowed in at the secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out for yourself in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.





World Premiere

Circle Forward

By Deb Hiett

Directed by Jeffrey Binder

Struthers Studio

Opening Night: Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 7:30PM

Previews: January 27 & 28, 2026

Final Performance: March 1, 2026



Seventeen years ago, Mia’s husband died tragically young, an experience she now speaks about all over the country to help others cope with loss. But Mia is put to the test when a teenager claims to be her late husband reincarnated. Expecting a hoax, Mia gets a lot more than she bargained for when the teenager proves to know far more than he should. In this comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere that was featured in our 2023 New Works Festival, find out what happens when the past refuses to stay there.



The Importance of Being Earnest

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Kristen Coury

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:30PM

Previews: March 1, 3 & 4, 2026

Final Performance: April 4, 2026



Hold onto your handbags! This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written. Two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each lead a hidden double life to shirk responsibilities and follow their whims. But when their alter egos have the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, hijinks ensue as they try not to get tangled up in their own web of lies. You won’t want to miss the hilarious twists and turns of this timeless comedy.



Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Risa Brainin

Struthers Studio

Opening Night: Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 7:30PM

Previews: March 24 & 25, 2026

Final Performance: April 26, 2026



Two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart? Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages.





Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Book by Douglas McGrath

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony Music Publishing

Orchestrations, Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements Steve Sidwell

Additional Music Arrangements by Jason Howland

Choreography by Dann Dunn

Directed by Matt Lenz

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: April 30, 2026

Previews: April 26, 28, & 29, 2026

Final Performance: May 31, 2026



Witness the captivating story of how Carole found her voice and became King. At eighteen, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music like Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more! This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend.



ARTREACH EVENTS FOR THE SEASON



Join in for one of our ArtReach engagement events and get closer to the art on stage. Hear from creatives, cast members, directors, and more about how this production came together as well as audience responses to the themes in the shows.



Creative Conversation: Hear from the creative team about their designs and ideas of the show and gain insight into the world of creating for live theatre.



Actor Talkback: Join the cast after the show for a Q&A about the process, the show, or even just to learn what it’s like to be an actor!



Pre-Show Discussion: Delve into the themes and topics of the production before you see it by engaging in a group discussion with a member of the Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff! Pre-show discussions begin 45 minutes prior to the show on their specified date.



Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Creative Conversation:

October 22, 2025, 2025 at 6:45PM

Pre-Show Discussions:

November 2, 2025 at 2:15PM

November 5, 2025 at 1:15PM

November 7, 2025 at 6:45PM





Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Creative Conversation:

November 12, 2025 at 6:45PM

Pre-Show Discussions:

November 16, 2025 at 2:15PM

December 3, 2025 at 1:15PM & 6:45PM

Actor Talkbacks: (post show)

November 20, 2025

December 16, 2025





Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

Creative Conversation:

January 14, 2026 at 6:45PM

Pre-Show Discussions:

January 18, 2026 at 2:15PM

January 21, 2026 at 1:15PM & 6:45PM

Actor Talkbacks: (post-show)

January 22, 2026

February 10, 2026





World Premiere Circle Forward

Creative Conversation:

January 28, 2026 at 6:45PM

Actor Talkbacks: (post-show)

February 5, 2026

February 10, 2026

February 24, 2026

Pre-Show Discussions:

February 25, 2026 at 1:15PM & 6:45PM

March 1, 2026 at 2:15PM





The Importance of Being Earnest

Creative Conversation:

March 4, 2026 at 6:45PM

Pre-Show Discussions:

March 8, 2026 at 2:15PM

March 18, 2026 at 1:15PM & 6:45PM

Actor Talkbacks: (post-show)

March 12, 2026

March 31, 2026





Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Creative Conversation:

March 25, 2026 at 6:45PM

Pre-Show Discussions:

March 29, 2026 at 2:15PM

April 22, 2026 at 1:15PM & 6:45PM

Actor Talkbacks: (post-show)

April 2, 2026

April 21, 2026





Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Creative Conversation:

April 29, 2026 at 6:45PM

Pre-Show Discussions:

May 3, 2026 at 2:15PM

May 13, 2026 at 1:15PM & 6:45PM

Actor Talkbacks: (post-show)

May 14, 2026

May 26, 2026



THE 2025-2026 EDUCATION PROGRAMS



Education is a true priority for Gulfshore Playhouse, as demonstrated by the upcoming slate of ongoing theatre education programs for people of all ages. Gulfshore Playhouse will continue work in the community with the ArtReach programming, educating in the schools with ThinkTheatre, and training pre-professional students through The Conservatory, all while creating new opportunities for the entire community on the Gulfshore Playhouse campus. Expanded educational programming will give all the opportunity to learn theatre arts from professionals, grow self-confidence, and engage with a community of fellow theatre lovers.



All Adult Education programs through 2026 and Conservatory programs through December of 2025 will go on sale later this Spring.



Adult Education Programs



The Lecture Series

Welcome to The Lecture Series at Gulfshore Playhouse – a captivating monthly event that brings together insightful discussions and thought-provoking conversations in the world of theatre and the arts. Led by seasoned professionals, scholars, and industry experts, each session provides a platform for theatre enthusiasts, patrons, and curious minds alike to expand their knowledge, gain unique perspectives, and engage in lively conversations about the transformative power of theatre.



Time: 11am-12pm

Cost: $30 per lecture, also available as a Flex Pass package of 3, 6, or 9 passes



October 9, 2025: History of the Musical, Part I: Early 20th Century Musical Theatre

November 6, 2025: History of the Musical, Part II: Golden Age Musicals (1943-1959)

December 4, 2025: History of the Musical, Part III: Changing Times (1960-1979)

January 8, 2026: Crafting a Play

February 5, 2026: The Casting Process

March 5, 2026: The Importance of Oscar Wilde

April 16, 2026: The Art of Scenic Design

May 7, 2026: Costume Design for the Stage



Yoga

At Gulfshore Playhouse, we believe in nurturing the mind, body, and spirit of our community. Our Yoga classes are designed to provide a balanced and enriching experience for all participants, regardless of their experience level. Each class is led by experienced and certified Yoga instructors who are dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive environment. Whether you’re looking to start a new practice, deepen your existing one, or find a moment of peace and relaxation, our Yoga classes at Gulfshore Playhouse offer something for everyone.



Time: Varies

Cost: $20, 10-class package for $180

Instructors: Andrew Fallon and Carolyn Schar

Dates and Times: Vary



Paint ‘n Sip

Join us for a laid-back evening of creativity at our Paint 'n Sip events! Sip on your favorite wine, unwind on our beautiful terrace, and let your artistic side shine. Our skilled instructor will lead you through every step, making it a relaxed and enjoyable experience. No painting experience needed – just bring your enthusiasm! Whether you're an aspiring artist or just looking for a fun night out, our Paint 'n Sip events promise a delightful blend of wine, laughter, and artistic exploration.



Renowned artist and entrepreneur Jennifer Norqual will be leading these classes. With a remarkable 15-year legacy, Jen is the visionary founder of Docks by Jen, a prominent establishment nestled in the heart of downtown Naples at Tin City. Her artistic prowess is further demonstrated by her membership in four esteemed art leagues, and she regularly showcases her work at several art shows each month.



Time: 6-8PM

Cost: $100 per session

Age: 21+

Instructor: Jennifer Norqual

Dates and Times: Vary



Broadway Zumba!

Experience an energizing fusion of Zumba and iconic show tunes, led by our enthusiastic instructor, Georgina Percel. Whether you’re a Zumba lover or a Broadway enthusiast, this class is designed for all levels, and no dance experience is required. Join us for an hour of pure fun, feel the infectious energy, and let the vibrant beats of Broadway elevate your fitness routine at Gulfshore Playhouse’s Broadway Zumba class!



Dates: Mondays, October 6th, 2025-May 18th, 2026

Time: 9-10AM

Cost: $15, 10-class package for $135

Instructor: Georgina Percel



Founder Fridays

Welcome to Founder Friday at Gulfshore Playhouse – a monthly, exclusive one-hour event held on the first Friday of each month! Your extraordinary journey begins in the Founders’ Lounge, setting the stage for an intimate and immersive experience. Led by our visionary Founder and CEO, Kristen Coury, this isn't just a tour – it's a captivating storytelling session that delves into the rich history of our organization, leading up to the realization of the dream in the new Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center. Each Founder Friday promises unique tales, making it a worthwhile return for patrons and their friends.



Dates: November 7 and Dec 5, 2025; January 9, February 5, March 6, April 17, May 8, 2026

Time: 10-11AM

Cost: $25

With: Kristen Coury



Adult Acting Technique

Whether you’re looking to wow in an upcoming audition, speech, or presentation, our Adult Acting Technique class will challenge participants to expand their vocal and physical approach to acting and public speaking. Hone your acting skills through engaging exercises and character development, dive into the art of storytelling and unlock your creative potential. Join us for self-discovery, creativity, and artistic expression in a vibrant community of fellow theatre enthusiasts.



Dates: 3-Week Program Offered in the Fall and Spring

Cost: $100



Adult Acting: Page to Stage

Welcome to the Gulfshore Playhouse Adult Acting: Page to Stage class! Here is where your dramatic journey begins or continues in a supportive and creative environment using Word for Word, an innovative program that performs short stories in their entirety. The world of the short story, while not infinite, is vast. There are many short stories waiting to be performed; the possibilities of linking this perfect literary form with theatre performance are tremendous!



This class is tailored for adults of all experience levels, whether you're an aspiring actor or someone looking to explore the world of theatre for the first time. This class will conclude with a performance of a pre-selected short-story. Following the performance, the performers and director will answer audience questions about the theatrical style, the story, and the process.



Directed by Susan Harloe, Founding Artistic Director of Word for Word Performing Arts Company, an AEA theatre company (BAT Tier IV), founded 30 years ago in San Francisco. Since then, Word for Word has become an award-winning theatre company, creating a vibrant ArtsEd program, and an annual season in our home base, the Z Space. For two decades, Word for Word has also toured annually throughout France, a program which Susan created and managed.



Teaching Artist: Susan Harloe

Dates: 6-Week Program in Winter

Cost: $200



Drama-Based Corporate Training and Team Building

Dates: As determined

Cost: Email Steven Calakos, Director of Education, at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org for inquiries.



Welcome to Gulfshore Playhouse's Drama-Based Corporate Training Program – a transformative experience merging theatre with professional development for your team. Led by skilled facilitators, our tailored sessions infuse dynamic drama techniques into corporate settings, enhancing team building, communication, leadership, and creative problem-solving. Unleash the power of drama in your workplace, equipping your team with practical skills through engaging, customizable workshops at Gulfshore Playhouse.



Presentation Skills: The Art of Public Speaking

Hone your presentation skills with our workshop, taking an actor's approach to public speaking and utilizing theatre techniques to captivate audiences. Led by the Gulfshore Playhouse Education team, this innovative session empowers participants to refine body language, craft compelling narratives, and deliver impactful presentations in various business settings.



Interpersonal Communication in the Workplace

Unlock the power of effective workplace communication with our innovative workshop led by the Gulfshore Playhouse Education team. Through dynamic role-playing exercises and improvisation activities, participants will enhance communication skills, fostering stronger connections, conflict resolution, and effective workplace communication for a more cohesive and collaborative team environment.

The Power of Teamwork: Ensemble Building

Discover the Power of Teamwork with our interactive theatre-based workshop led by the Gulfshore Playhouse Education team. Enhance collaboration, improve communication, and foster a unified team culture by embracing diverse perspectives, communicating effectively, and leveraging each other's strengths to achieve common objectives.



Student Education Programs

Summer 2025



Story Explorers

Process-based learning environment focused on collaborative play and developing fundamental performance skills.



Story Explorers: Inside Out

Through improvisation, character exploration, music, and visual art, students will go on an adventure with Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.



Dates: June 2-6, 2025

Time: 1-4 PM

Ages: Rising 1st-3rd grade

Tuition: $250





Story Explorers: The Jurassic Era

Step into the prehistoric world in this exhilarating drama class inspired by the iconic Jurassic Park! Participants will embark on an imaginative journey through a dinosaur-filled landscape using their Actor’s Toolbox of Body, Voice, and Imagination.



Dates: June 9-13, 2025

Time: 1-4 PM

Ages: Rising 1st-3rd grade

Tuition: $250



Broadway Bootcamp

Musical theatre revues to cultivate and strengthen specific performance skills.



Broadway Bootcamp: Trolls

In this fun-filled musical theatre class, students will learn catchy songs and upbeat dance routines that celebrate friendship and positivity as they bring the colorful world of the Trolls to life.



Dates: June 2-6, 2025

Time: 9 AM-12 PM

Ages: Rising 4th-6th grade

Tuition: $250





Broadway Bootcamp: Descendants

Students will learn to be “Rotten to the Core” through song and dance as they bring the magic of Descendants to life!



Dates: June 9-13, 2025

Time: 9 AM-12 PM

Ages: Rising 4th-6th grade

Tuition: $250





Broadway Bootcamp: Matilda JR.

Students will learn some of the music and choreography from our summer production of Matilda JR. in order to be integrated into the performance on the Moran Mainstage!



Dates: July 14-25, 2025

Time: 1-4 PM

Ages: Rising 1st-2nd grade

Tuition: $600

Productions



Conservatory Production: The Lightning Thief

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York).



During this 4-week program, students will hone their singing, dancing, and acting skills through intensive rehearsals and supplemental skills development workshops in this audition-based musical theatre program in order to produce a full-length musical.



Dates and Time:

Auditions: March 26, 2025

Callback (by invitation only): March 28, 2025

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM, June 2-27, 2025 (No rehearsal on Thursday, June 19th in observance of Juneteenth, but there WILL be rehearsal on Friday)

Performances: June 27-29, 2025

Ages: Rising 7th grade-recent high school graduates

Tuition: $1200



JR. Conservatory Production: Matilda JR. - CLASS SOLD OUT

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous kid power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. This musical theatre production camp will rehearse and produce an hour long musical in only 3 weeks.



Dates and Time:

Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 4 PM, July 7-18, 2025

TECH rehearsals: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM, July 21-25, 2025

Performances: June 25-27, 2025

Ages: Rising 3rd grade-recent high school graduates

Tuition: $900





Fall 2025



Playhouse Playdates

For one matinee performance during the run of each production in the Moran Mainstage and Struthers Studio, patrons have the opportunity to enroll their children in thematically-linked creative drama classes led by Gulfshore Playhouse Education staff.



Dates:

November 15, 2025 – Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

December 6, 2025 – White Christmas

February 7, 2026 – The Mousetrap

February 21, 2026 – Circle Forward

March 28, 2026 – The Importance of Being Earnest

April 11, 2026 – Dear Jack, Dear Louise

May 16, 2026 – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Ages: 4-6 and 7-11

Cost: $20 with purchase of accompanying show tickets



Conservatory Production: Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare

A timeless tale of passionate love, feuding families, and fate’s cruel twists, Romeo + Juliet will invite students to explore Shakespeare’s iconic verse with thrilling theatrical flair. Experience the intensity, beauty, and heartache of one of Shakespeare's most beloved works.

Dates:

Auditions: September 8, 2025 I 5-8PM

Callbacks (by invitation only): September 10, 2025

Rehearsals: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, September 22-December 4, 2025 | 5-8 PM

Tech Rehearsals: Monday-Thursday, December 8-11, 2025 | 5-9 PM

Performances: December 12-14, 2025

Ages Grades 6-12

Tuition: $750



JR. Conservatory Production: Alice in Wonderland

Step into a whimsical world with our Conservatory production of Alice in Wonderland, where talented young performers will bring Alice’s extraordinary journey to life. Over the 3-week rehearsal process, students will be introduced to fundamental theatre skills such as acting technique, ensemble building, character development, and storytelling, culminating in an enchanting performance for friends and family.



Dates:

Rehearsals: Monday-Thursday, November 3-20, 2025 | 5:30-7:30 PM

Performances: November 20-22, 2025

Ages: Grades 1-5

Tuition: $300



Story Explorers: Scooby Doo and Mystery Inc.

Calling all young detectives! Join the Mystery Inc. gang as they aim to solve their newest case. Students will utilize the Actor’s Toolbox of Body, Voice, and Imagination to immerse themselves in the spooky and silly world of Scooby Doo.



Dates: Tuesdays, August 26-September 23, 2025

Time: 5:30 - 7:30PM

Ages: Grades K-2

Tuition: $150



Audition Masterclass: From School Musical to College

Gulfshore Playhouse Education staff will lead students through all aspects of the audition process, including preparing headshots and resumes, selecting audition materials, and researching specific productions and programs. Individualized guidance and feedback will be provided as students work towards creating an audition package.



Dates: Thursday, August 28-September 18, 2025

Time: 5:30 - 7:30PM

Ages: Grades 6-12

Tuition: $150



Broadway Babies

Welcome to Broadway Babies, a theatre class for toddlers exploring the world of song, dance, and play! Led by our skilled education team, parents and caregivers join their little ones in the exploration of music, movement, and imaginative play, fostering social skills, creative expression, and the wonders of art. Each session is filled with laughter, engaging activities, and opportunities for little ones to shine!



Dates: Saturdays, September 6-27, 2025

Time: 10-11AM

Ages: 2-4 years

Tuition: $40 per class, $150 for package



The Playwright’s Lab

Aspiring playwrights will embark on a thrilling journey to craft their own 10-minute plays. Participants will delve into the intricacies of storytelling, character development, dialogue, and dramatic structure while receiving guidance to nurture their unique artistic voices.



Dates: Saturdays, September 6-October 11, 2025

Time: 10AM - 12PM

Ages: Grades 6-12

Tuition: $300



Broadway Bootcamp: Hocus Pocus

This Halloween-themed musical theatre class will introduce young witches and wizards to songs and dances from their favorite spooky musicals.



Dates: Tuesdays, September 30-October 28, 2025

Time: 5:30 - 7:30PM

Ages: Grades 3-5

Tuition: $150



Spring 2026



Conservatory Production: Six: Teen Edition

Six: Teen Edition is what happens when history class meets a pop concert—only with way more glitter and attitude. The six wives of Henry VIII take the stage, mics in hand, ready to drop the ultimate diss tracks about their royal rollercoaster of a love life. They’re battling it out to see who had it the absolute worst under England’s most infamous husband, but along the way, they discover there’s more to their stories than just heartbreak and bad breakups. With fierce beats, killer harmonies, and enough girl power to shake the Tudor throne, these queens aren’t here to be remembered as just ex-wives—they’re here to slay.



Dates:

Register to Audition: December 12, 2025

Auditions: March 3, 2026

Callbacks (by invitation only): March 5, 2026

Rehearsals: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, March 23-April 30, 2026 | 5-8 PM

Tech Rehearsals: May 4-7, 2026 | 5-9 PM

Performances: May 8-10, 2025

Ages: Grades 6-12

Tuition: $750





