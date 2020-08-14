Broadway Palm To Reopen And Launch 28th Season With DEAN MARTIN VARIETY HOUR

Broadway Palm is offering a special and all tickets are just $50 for dinner and the show.

Broadway Palm will reopen and begin its 28th Season on August 20, 2020 with Dean Martin Variety Hour! Enjoy a fun-filled trip back in time with this classic throwback to the old Dean Martin Variety Show! Broadway Palm is offering a special and all tickets are just $50 for dinner and the show. Due to the current environment, Broadway Palm has made numerous adjustments and taken several measures to assure the health and safety of their cast members, employees, and customers.

In adhering with the CDC recommendations, the theatre will be operating at a 50% capacity with social distancing being encouraged throughout the theatre and guests will be required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. The seating arrangement has been altered to appropriately space the tables and all tables will be private. A choice of salad and soup will be served to the tables and attendants will be serving guests at the hot buffets. On Friday and Saturday evenings, there is a plated dinner option as well as the traditional buffet.

Broadway Palm has always had a rigorous sanitation process in place, but they have implemented new cleaning and sanitizing procedures including utilizing UV lights before and after performances; the entire building was treated with Vibrant's PermaSafe Process which included a cleaning and shield application that kills up to 99.99% of germs, bacteria, viruses, other harmful microbes; and they added a bipolar ionization system into their air conditioning units which is a technology that deactivates harmful substances such as bacteria, viruses and more. In addition, temperature checks will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. Employees and cast members went through an extensive evaluation before being able to return to work and employees are required to wear protective gear and practice frequent hand washing.

Dean Martin Variety Hour will take you for a trip down memory lane with Dean and friends. Direct from Las Vegas, Broadway Palm is proud to bring Dean Martin Impersonator Seth Abrahms to host an entertaining variety show that features great music, hilarious comedic skits and more...you never know who is going to knock on the front door of Dino's place next. This production is sure to have you singing and laughing the night away! Writer, director and choreographer for Dean Martin Variety Hour is the ever-popular Victor Legarreta. Legarreta has appeared in numerous Broadway Palm productions, but two recent highlights were as Oliver Warbucks in Annie and his role of the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz. In addition, he created and directed Yesterday's: The 50s and 60s Musical, Groovin': The 60s and 70s Musical as well as Let's Go To The Movies.

Join Broadway Palm as they proudly Raise the Curtain on their 28th Season with Dean Martin Variety Hour playing August 20 through September 26, 2020. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Broadway Palm is offering a "Season Opener Special" and all tickets are just $50 for dinner and the show. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

