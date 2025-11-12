Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Appoints Drew Scott as its New Musical Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has appointed Drew Scott as its new Musical Director. An award-winning music director, pianist, and producer, Drew brings over two decades of global experience spanning New York City, South Africa, Dubai, London, and now Fort Myers.

Drew's accolades include South Africa's leading theatrical award for Best Musical Director for Into the Woods, with two additional nominations for Loving You. His work can also be heard in the PBS documentary Hal Prince: A Director's Life. He has collaborated with leading artists from Broadway and the West End, and with major clients including Sony Music and the BBC.

Notable theatrical highlights include the world tour of Evita (Prince's original production), Joseph … Dreamcoat, Phantom of the Opera, and Cats (Royal Caribbean), in addition to numerous productions across the U.S., Southern Africa, and the Middle East.

As an educator, Drew spent three years on faculty at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, helping develop a world-class BA Musical Theatre program. He has mentored pre-professional artists at Stagedoor Manor and Long Lake Camp for the Arts and advised numerous theatre programs on industry preparation.

Drew's extensive experience as an audition pianist in New York, working with companies including Selladoor, Showtime Management, GWB, David Ian, and PTP, has also led him to assist in casting world tours for shows such as We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, School of Rock, and Evita.

As a producer, his company &CO won Best Production for Young Audiences for the international premiere of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Additionally, as Executive Producer for his streaming company &SCENE, Drew has collaborated with artists including Marc Shaiman, Anthony Rapp, Amra-Faye Wright, Suanne Braun, Amanda Tapping, and stars of Stargate.

A Colorado native, Drew has traveled to 56 countries and now calls Oxfordshire home with his partner Alan and their beloved dog, Clarence. Broadway Palm is excited to bring Drew's wealth of experience, creativity, and global perspective to its productions and audiences.