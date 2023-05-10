Broadway Palm Children's Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents the musical, How I Became A Pirate. Urgh! Get ready to set sail with Braid Beard's pirate crew playing selected matinees June 2 through June 30, 2023.

How I Became A Pirate tells the tale of Jeremy Jacobs as he gets invited to join Braid Beard's pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. Performances are matinees with lunch at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken nuggets, french fries, pasta and more.

How I Became A Pirate is playing at Broadway Palm selected matinees June 2 through June 30, 2023. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $25 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting Click Here, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.