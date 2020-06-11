Broadway Palm Announces Reopening

Broadway Palm has announced their reopening on June 24, 2020 with The Sound of Music! After months of planning, the theatre will be able to open their doors once again with this family classic that will play through August 8, 2020. Due to the current environment, Broadway Palm has made numerous adjustments and taken several measures to assure the health and safety of their cast members, employees and customers.

In adhering with the CDC recommendations, the theatre will be operating at a 50% capacity with social distancing being encouraged throughout the theatre. The seating arrangement has been altered to appropriately space the tables and all tables will be private. For the time being, all meals will be plated and guests will choose from a menu which will include soup, salad, five entrees and desserts.

Broadway Palm has always had a rigorous sanitation process in place, but they have implemented new cleaning and sanitizing procedures. In addition, temperature checks will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. Employees and cast members went through an extensive evaluation before being able to return to work and employees are required to wear protective gear and practice frequent hand washing.

"We are thrilled to be able to raise our curtain again and welcome our employees and customers back to the theatre. My team and I have been working hard to ensure that even with the modifications to our operation, our customers will still get the same great experience they have come to expect at Broadway Palm," said William T. Prather, Owner and Executive Producer. To make certain the theatre is ready for their big summer musical and reopening, Broadway Palm is currently undergoing a soft opening and operating at a reduced capacity of 25% with the comedy Love, Sex and the IRS which will play through June 21.

The Sound Of Music is based on the book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers and the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews. This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. The children eventually come to like Maria and she finds herself falling in love with the captain. The timeless score includes Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Climb Every Mountain, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, Edelweiss and The Sound of Music.

Join Broadway Palm as they proudly raise their curtain with The Sound of Music playing June 25 through August 8, 2020. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73 with group discounts available. There is a summer special and tickets for anyone 18 and under are just $20 for the meal and the show! Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

