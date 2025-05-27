Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers Come to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In December 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on December 6, 2025 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 29 at 11am.

Bill Murray and the dynamic duo guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, along with Bluesman Jimmy Vivino, have come together and created “Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers.” In September of 2024, Murray and his Blood Brothers performed together at the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas. The crowd loved the performance, which was a magical set combining cover songs and originals. Since the beginning of 2025, this group of friends have showcased a blend of Murray's unique charm with classic rock music.

Bill Murray the award-winning American actor, comedian, and writer has been part of the music scene on numerous occasions. Over the years, Murray has performed at events such as Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival, John Prine & The Steeldrivers at the Grand Ole Opry, and Love Rocks NYC at The Beacon Theatre. During his years on “Saturday Night Live,” Murray portrayed Nick the Lounge Singer and entertained guests with songs like “Brandy” and most famously “Star Wars.”

Zito and Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they have created collectively. Zito is a Nine-time Blues Music Award Winner Castiglia is a five-time BMA winner. Each won awards in the Blues Rock Artist of the Year category as well as the BMA for Blues Rock Album of the Year for their independent works.

Jimmy Vivino has been around the music business for twenty plus years and is best known for serving as Conan O'Brien's musical director, guitarist, and bandleader. Vivino released 'Gonna Be 2 Of Those Days' on February 14, 2025. He also plays select dates with Canned Heat and the successful Beatles tribute band The Fab Faux.

*All show dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Price includes sales tax and processing fees.

