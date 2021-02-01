BWW Review: Prepare Ye the Way for GODSPELL at Florida Repertory Theatre!

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education program's Conservatory production of GODSPELL, directed by Kody C Jones, brings to life this classic musical parable in a fresh, modern way.

GODSPELL is loosely based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, and it was fun to see Florida Rep's interpretation of the show. They added many current references, jokes, and parts of popular modern songs as they acted out well-known parables, and the cast was meant to represent and bright light to an issue Fort Myers is facing right now, homelessness. The silly moments contrasted the serious ones very nicely, which I really appreciated.

This cast is brilliant and so, so talented. It includes several Education students as well as Florida Rep's Professional Acting Interns this season, featuring Matt Kelley as Jesus, Sophie Hagan as Judas, and Brice Kingsley as John. Kelley's portrayal of Jesus was very powerful, and I enjoyed seeing the range of emotions he showcased throughout the story, from the joy near the beginning to the heartbreaking moments near the end.

The music in the show, directed by Rosalind Metcalf, was performed beautifully, and the choreography by Curtis Holbrook was fantastic. The cast sang and danced with fantastic energy in the more upbeat musical numbers, and the softer, more emotional moments of it felt very intense and real. I loved how they truly brought the story to life in a passionate, fun way.

GODSPELL is part of Florida Rep's Outdoor Series, and I think this setting worked incredibly well for this show. The set was very creative, and I liked how the cast didn't just stay on the stage but also used the ground in front of it and the sides as well. Despite the outdoor venue being very spaced out for safety, the cast's usage of the space gave the show an intimate feel that is really special in pandemic times.

I'd absolutely recommend checking out GODSPELL at Florida Rep while it's running, now through February 6. With the outdoor venue, socially-distant squares for up to 6 people, and masks required, it feels very safe and gives you a unique and very fun theatre experience. Tickets for a 12' x 12' square range from $60-100. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season/godspell/

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker