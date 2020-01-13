BWW Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's production of BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, directed by Florida Rep's Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen, is a fun rom-com that tells the story of a newlywed couple moving into a new apartment and all the ups and downs of their first couple weeks of marriage.

Hannah McKechnie plays Corie Bratter, the new wife of Brian Hatch's character, Paul Bratter. Corie is thrilled to be moving in to their new apartment together, even if it needs a little bit of love. She has a positive and energetic spirit, though she's sometimes a little dramatic and overly emotional (but really, who isn't occasionally?). I really enjoyed McKechnie's portrayal of Corie's personality, especially in contrast to Hatch's Paul. Paul is much more serious and logical than Corie, and of course this resulted in some conflict, which was very entertaining to watch.

Corie also tries to set her mother, Ethel Banks (Katrina Ferguson), up with their new neighbor, Victor Velasco (V Craig Heidenreich). Victor is a bit more adventurous and wild, whereas Ethel is more proper and traditional, and it was absolutely hilarious to see them interact.





