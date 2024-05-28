Arts Bonita Actors Theatre to Present SPRING AWAKENING in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Bonita Actors Theatre will present "Spring Awakening," a Tony Award-winning musical set to captivate audiences with its electrifying portrayal of adolescent trials and tribulations. This bold production, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, promises to be an unforgettable journey through the complexities of young adulthood.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Spring Awakening" delves deep into the exhilarating highs and heartbreaking lows of young adulthood, while also tackling themes of generational conflict and the consequences of withholding knowledge. With its contemporary rock score, this groundbreaking musical has redefined the boundaries of Broadway, offering audiences a poignant and thrilling experience that resonates deeply with today's youth.

Content & Trigger Warning: "Spring Awakening" contains content and trigger warnings due to explicit language and mentions of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, mental illness, abortion, death, suicide, and sexual content. Recommended for audiences ages 16+ (with parental guidance recommended for ages 16-18) Viewer discretion is advised.

Director Kody C Jones shares, "'Spring Awakening' is a raw and powerful exploration of the universal journey of adolescence. It's a story that continues to resonate deeply, and I am thrilled to bring this electrifying production to the stage at Arts Bonita."

Joseph Brauer, Theatre Artistic Director, expresses his excitement, stating, "I believe this show to poses one of the very best musical scores in theatre, and this cast and team is more than doing it justice. It's worth attending for the music alone, but we've really stacked the deck with the best team in the business.

We have veteran director Kody C Jones***, who is known for deep-diving into the dramatic action and finding honesty in the actors' portrayal of the characters; New York-based choreographer Sarah Drummer, a dancer/choreographer who infuses so much energy and power into her work that you won't be able to keep your own feet still; local music directing legend Rosalind Metcalf who is an absolute genius when it comes to taking a wild assortment of different voices and bringing them together in a way that will completely transport you; and Dr. Lusie Cuskey who empowers the cast to take risks and connect to the story in bold new ways, while maintaining their own mental health and wellness.

This story, though over 200 years old, is still heart-wrenching. People truly never seem to change, and growing up is always hard, whether in 1800's Germany or Florida in 2024. You'll leave with a renewed desire to hold your loved ones closer, and an instinctive desire to revisit memories from your own young years the next time you are tempted to use the words "kids these days".

Don't miss your chance to experience the gripping narrative and exceptional performances of "Spring Awakening" at Arts Bonita. Get your tickets now for a theatrical event that will leave you breathless. For ticket reservations and more information, visit www.artsbonita.org or call (239) 495-8989.

Mark your calendars for a weekend of unforgettable performances:

Friday, June 21, 2024; 7pm, Saturday, June 22, 2024; 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, June 23, 2024; 2pm

Venue: Performing Arts Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Tickets start at $15 for students, with adult tickets starting at $20

***Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

