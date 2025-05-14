An Intimate Chat with Haitian Artist Sophia Lacroix Comes to The Ali Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join in for an intimate chat with Haitian Artist Sophia Lacroix, as she shares some in depth and personal experiences about her life and her artwork in the exhibition that portrays her hyper-realistic paintings and portraits in the rare and authentic exhibition, "Roots and Realism: A Haitian Artist's Reminiscence." The Artist Talk will be on Friday, May 16, from 6 - 8 pm and those in attendance will have one final chance to view the exhibition which will run through June 21, 2025.

Lacroix has earned numerous awards and been published in various books and magazines. She has created and sold hundreds of oil paintings and charcoal drawings in a nearly 30-year art career, including a 6-foot by 9-foot mural commissioned in 2008 by the City of Miami on permanent display on the southeast wall of the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Sophia is one of five artists selected in 2021 by the City of North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency U-Wrap NoMi Art in Public Places Initiative through which utility boxes throughout the city will be transformed into beautiful works of art by being vinyl wrapped with designs created by the artists.

The level of realism in her paintings makes each piece immersive, inviting visitors to connect with the stories and emotions behind them. Attendees of this Artist Talk will also have the opportunity to access these iconic works through Limited Edition giclée prints, available for purchase to ensure that everyone can take home a piece of this cultural history.

RSVP Here.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 9% Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 9% Vote Now!