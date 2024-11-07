A CRACKER AT THE RITZ Comes to Naples

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Satirists Compton & Bennett will continue the longest running show ever in Southwest Florida, A Cracker at The Ritz at The Norris Center Theatre on Tuesday, January 14 and almost every other Tuesday throughout season. Curtain is at 7:00.

Earlene, the Queen of the Crackers, narrates this original satirical revue of all things Florida. She is played by co-author Betsy Bennett. Earlene's family has been here for four generations, and each generation has prospered on everything from cattle to condos.

Don't confuse Earlene's Cracker with the cultural slur. She and her Cracker ancestors are proud of their heritage.

"Who," she might point out, "do you think sold Disney World to Disney?"

A Cracker at The Ritz is a 75-minute roasting of Florida in song and sketch comedy. Songs include "Snowbird Come (and He Won't Go Home)", "Swampland Scam" and "Florida Man".

"Red Tide and Dead Water" lists the mother lode of chemicals in the water run-off. There is a Realtor's solution to ocean rise. And John Morgan shows up with a lawsuit that's sure to suit everyone.

A Cracker at The Ritz opened at Arts-Bonita in August 2021 and has played almost every other Tuesday after that, with time-off to accommodate the principals' touring schedule. Often, the show is sold-out weeks in advance.

Betsy and co-author Rick Compton are best known as the authors of the pair of shows in the Assisted Living: The Musical franchise. They tour performing arts centers nationally in dozens of performances each year. Their newest show, One Stooge Shy, recently had its major market premier run at the Scottsdale Center for The Performing Arts. Additionally, their Assisted Living: The Musical shows have been licensed by dozens of independent theatrical troupes across the US for hundreds of performances.

Compton & Bennett are no strangers to satire. Prior to Cracker, the duo wrote and produced more than two dozen regional satirical shows about Southwest Florida. Titles include Trouble In Paradise, The History of Collier County...According to Us and How to Succeed in Naples Without Really Trying.

For tickets to A Cracker at The Ritz, go to www.ACrackerAtTheRitz.com or call 239-213-3049.

